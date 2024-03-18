Princess Diana's Brother Admits He Worries About the 'Truth' Surrounding Kate Middleton

Princess Diana died in a fatal car crash in Paris while being chased by the paparazzi following her divorce from King Charles III.

"If I look back to ’97 and Diana’s death, I think that was so shocking, the circumstance of her death was so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do," Spencer continued.

"Not because they had a moral judgment, but because it was unacceptable to the public."