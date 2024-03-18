Princess Diana's Brother Admits He Worries About the 'Truth' Surrounding Kate Middleton
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, addressed the conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton's health and whereabouts.
Spencer, 59, admitted that he does "worry about what happened to the truth" about the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery in January, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Prince William's maternal uncle spoke to the BBC regarding speculation about Kate's whereabouts. In the interview, Spencer compared the recent "online kind of conspiracy" to the "press intrusion" his late sister was subjected to before her death in August 1997.
"I think it was more dangerous back in the day," Diana's brother said.
Princess Diana died in a fatal car crash in Paris while being chased by the paparazzi following her divorce from King Charles III.
"If I look back to ’97 and Diana’s death, I think that was so shocking, the circumstance of her death was so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do," Spencer continued.
"Not because they had a moral judgment, but because it was unacceptable to the public."
Online speculation soared after Kate shared a photo on Mother's Day to the Kensington Palace X account. In the original post, Kate credited William as the photographer, however, followers quickly noticed several unusual errors in the image.
The AP and Reuters then issued a "kill notice" for the image over concerns it had been digitally manipulated.
As OK Magazine.com reported, after the Photoshop errors were widely pointed out, Kate issued an apology on X and admitted to doctoring the image.
Conspiracy theories soared as online sleuths attempted to crack the code on what was really going on with Kate, including potential marriage issues with William.
Some even considered the possibility that the Princess of Wales was dead, while others suggested a divorce was imminent.
While theories continued to swirl, neither the crown, Prince William or Kate have addressed rumors about her health or marriage. Kate is expected to return to royal duties after Easter.
"I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements," a royal source told the Sunday Times.
The insider added that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "at their most open” when interacting with the public.
"If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it," the source continued, adding the royal family will only speak out when "they feel" ready to do so.
"I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed."