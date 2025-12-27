EXCLUSIVE: Prince William WON'T Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Titles After He Becomes King — as 'Sussex' Brand Is Already 'Worthless' After They 'Squandered It'

"This is a billion-dollar brand. This is a brand that potentially could have been enormous, and they've squandered it," Shuter said of how the Sussexes failed to capitalize on their massive popularity after first arriving in the U.S.

Things initially went swimmingly for the couple, as Harry reportedly received $1million to give a speech to a group of bankers at a Miami conference in February 2020. The pair then allegedly signed with the Harry Walker Agency, which books A-list speakers for huge financial paydays.

The couple went on to ink big bucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, both of which went down in flames due to the duo's lack of output. Spotify's popular podcaster and Head of Talk Strategy, Bill Simmons, even labeled Harry and Markle "f------ grifters" after their deal came to an abrupt end in 2023.

It followed three years of waiting for the duo to deliver any product, ultimately having to hire a whole staff to get just 12 episodes of Markle's ill-fated Archetypes podcast.

Netflix ended the duo's five-year exclusive deal in August after only one project, 2022's Harry & Meghan docuseries, in which the duo aired their grievances against the royal family, found any success.

The Sussexes have failed to line up any new projects after burning too many bridges in Hollywood.