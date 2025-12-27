Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Royals
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William WON'T Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Titles After He Becomes King — as 'Sussex' Brand Is Already 'Worthless' After They 'Squandered It'

Photo of Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

By Prince William ignoring the Sussexes entirely, it will be more 'cruel' than if he strips them of their titles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have dodged a bullet in Prince William's plans to strip them of their titles. Still, the reason is the publicity-hungry duo's massive failures have rendered the Sussex brand poison, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

William, 43, reportedly planned to strip the couple of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles upon becoming king. However, he now doesn't want to look "petty" since Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have used their titles endlessly for commercial purposes while failing to get any financial or professional return on their formerly regal status.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Over' for the Sussex Brand

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Maureen Callahan and Rob Shuter
Source: TheThe Nerve With Maureen Callahan/YouTube

A insider explained how the Sussex brand now 'doesn't mean anything.'

"William no longer has any intention to strip them of the Sussex title because, not because he's being kind, but the title's worthless," royal insider Rob Shuter reveals on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast. "The Sussex brand now doesn't mean anything. They're not going to get any more deals. It's over. "

"What would you do if you were a Sussex? What could I do with that brand? Pretty much nothing," Shuter stressed after how the couple's exclusive big-bucks Netflix deal ended. Markle's As Ever food brand failed to make any lasting impact either, despite both endeavors drawing heavily on their royal titles.

Article continues below advertisement

"Ignoring' The Sussexes Actually 'More Cruel' Than Taking Away Their Titles

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Royal insiders say ignoring the Sussexes instead of stripping their titles will be 'more cruel.'

"My sources tell me, and I think this is really, really smart, is that if he strips them, he'll just look like a petty brother. He'll look petty. If he doesn't strip them and ignores them, that's actually more cruel," the longtime Hollywood insider dished about why William has changed his mind on taking away the Sussexes' titles.

"It's worthless. What is that brand worth? And that's their own fault," he continued, of how Harry and Markle destroyed the brand that they hoped to build an empire on after quitting the royal family in January 2020 and moving to California to seek "financial independence."

Article continues below advertisement

'They've Squandered' What Could Have Been a Billion-Dollar Brand

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes poor work ethic and demanding nature made them an unpopular commodity.

"This is a billion-dollar brand. This is a brand that potentially could have been enormous, and they've squandered it," Shuter said of how the Sussexes failed to capitalize on their massive popularity after first arriving in the U.S.

Things initially went swimmingly for the couple, as Harry reportedly received $1million to give a speech to a group of bankers at a Miami conference in February 2020. The pair then allegedly signed with the Harry Walker Agency, which books A-list speakers for huge financial paydays.

The couple went on to ink big bucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, both of which went down in flames due to the duo's lack of output. Spotify's popular podcaster and Head of Talk Strategy, Bill Simmons, even labeled Harry and Markle "f------ grifters" after their deal came to an abrupt end in 2023.

It followed three years of waiting for the duo to deliver any product, ultimately having to hire a whole staff to get just 12 episodes of Markle's ill-fated Archetypes podcast.

Netflix ended the duo's five-year exclusive deal in August after only one project, 2022's Harry & Meghan docuseries, in which the duo aired their grievances against the royal family, found any success.

The Sussexes have failed to line up any new projects after burning too many bridges in Hollywood.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kiefer Sutherland

EXCLUSIVE: 'Struggling' Kiefer Sutherland Savaged Over 'Utterly Pathetic' Christmas Film Role — 'He Really is a Lost Boy'

Photo of Johnny Depp

EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Story Behind Johnny Depp's Astonishing Comeback After Nightmare 7 Years — As He Gets Set to Play 'Ultimate Redemption' Role

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William doesn't need to come across as 'petty' for taking away the now worthless Sussex titles.

"So, I think that they don't need William to come along and cut them. They've done it themselves," Shuter explained about how the Prince of Wales no longer needs to formally strip Harry and Meghan's titles because the Sussex brand now has no positive commercial associations.

"What's that expression, Give them enough rope to hang themselves. I think this is a perfect example. And they've hung themselves. And the Sussex brand, too."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.