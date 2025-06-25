William V Charles: The 'Gloves Are Off' as Future King's Camp Mocks and Plans to Destroy Cancer-Hit Monarch's 'Disney Palace Cosplay' Version of Royal Family
Prince William's plans to shake up the monarchy have fueled tensions with King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a rare and unconventional move, William's inner circle spoke out on his succession plans, detailing a laundry list of items the king-in-waiting is said to be eager to change when he ascends the throne.
William's allies didn't hold back when it came to dissing traditions Charles has upheld, including the king's "Disney cosplay" outfits and passive reliance on courtiers.
William Won't Be 'Following a Script'
The stunning report made the Prince of Wales' contempt for how the institution is currently being run clear, with close friends saying his reign would be "an evolution, not a revolution."
One close friend of William said: "He's definitely been thinking a lot about how things will evolve over time. When the moment comes, he'll want to do it his way: genuinely, not just following a script."
They appeared to take a dig at Charles' complacency by adding: "He's not afraid to dig into the details, ask the tough questions, and figure out what actually works today. He wants to make sure the whole thing has even more impact and remains relevant."
'Medieval Cosplay'
Among one of the first things William would be ditching in his effort to be seen as a "modern" and "relevant" king was the medieval garb his father had sported for special occasions.
One source, who was said to be someone "who knows the Waleses well," brutally described the Imperial State Crown that Charles wore on his coronation day as a "ridiculous thing that looks like it's out of Disney."
A separate source reportedly echoed William's annoyance over being forced to dress in traditional clothing for the Order of the Bath ceremony earlier this year, saying: "This is exactly the kind of medieval cosplay William thinks is ridiculous.
"He understands and respects tradition, but this kind of event is hardly telegraphing a monarchy which is modern and relevant."
'Passive' Charles
William was said to be keen on making sure the institution is "fit for purpose in the modern era" and was "mindful of how much the monarchy costs" UK taxpayers.
Another diss at Charles came when a source noted William wants to take a more "hands-on" approach with his leadership and intends to "take every stone and look underneath it" to assess its true value.
Allies noted Charles has followed in his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps by assuming a "more of a passive role" as head of state, and relied heavily on his courtiers to manage daily duties.
Longstanding Jealousy
While William's camp threw shade at Charles and painted him as a stuffy figurehead, their comments seemingly corroborated Prince Harry's bombshell claim about the "jealous" nature of his father and brother's relationship.
In his explosive memoir Spare, the royal renegade wrote: "Willy did everything he (Charles) wanted, and sometimes he didn't want him to do much, because my dad and Camilla didn't like Willy and Kate (Middleton) getting too much publicity."
Harry further claimed William has long been "tormented" by Charles' affair with Camilla and having to publicly support their relationship, as he recalled how they "begged" their dad not to marry her.