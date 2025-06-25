William V Charles: The 'Gloves Are Off' as Future King's Camp Mocks and Plans to Destroy Cancer-Hit Monarch's 'Disney Palace Cosplay' Version of Royal Family

Prince William's plans to shake up the monarchy have fueled tensions with King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a rare and unconventional move, William's inner circle spoke out on his succession plans, detailing a laundry list of items the king-in-waiting is said to be eager to change when he ascends the throne.

William's allies didn't hold back when it came to dissing traditions Charles has upheld, including the king's "Disney cosplay" outfits and passive reliance on courtiers.