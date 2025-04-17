Your tip
Prince William and Kate Middleton 'To Break Royal Tradition' — Couple Is 'Making A Major Change' To Easter Sunday Plans After Her Cancer Fight and Affair Rumors

Photo of Prince William and Kate
Source: MEGA

The couple plan to break tradition this weekend.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 17 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton are "breaking royal tradition."

RadarOnline.com can report the beloved couple is "making a major change" to their family's Easter Sunday plans.

prince william kate middleton secret honeymom carole babysit caribbean villa
Source: MEGA

William and Kate are reportedly planning to skip the traditional Easter gathering at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate are reportedly planning to skip the traditional Easter gathering at Windsor Castle this year with the royal family and instead stay with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk.

A source told The Mirror how William had a discussion with his father before the final decision was made and explained he wanted to "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter."

The insider added: "They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school."

Last year, William and Kate did not attend the service, which proceeded just weeks after she was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Perhaps William and Kate are looking to spend more quality time with their children since they just returned home from enjoying the Caribbean sun on a secret island getaway that was a "second honeymoon."

Following the stressful year with her cancer treatments, their marriage was also rocked by rumors William had a fling her pal.

dying king charles training william kate
Source: MEGA

Other senior royals will be joining King Charles for the holiday, including the Queen.

The news comes shortly after King Charles made a joke about his health as he returned to the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral on Thursday alongside Queen Camilla.

In his written Maundy message, the King said: "One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness.

"This paradox of human life runs through the Easter story and in the scenes that daily come before our eyes — at one moment, terrible images of human suffering and, in another, heroic acts in war-torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others.

"A few weeks ago, I met many such people at a reception in Buckingham Palace and felt a profound sense of admiration for their resilience, courage and compassion.

"On Maundy Thursday, Jesus knelt and washed the feet of many of those who would abandon Him.

King Charles and Camilla’s Love Child Denial Blows Up in Comment to Archbishop
Source: MEGA

"His humble action was a token of His love that knew no bounds or boundaries and is central to Christian belief.

"The love He showed when He walked the Earth reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions, and in the hearts of all who seek the good of others.

"The abiding message of Easter is that God so loved the world — the whole world — that He sent His son to live among us to show us how to love one another and to lay down His own life for others in a love that proved stronger than death.

"There are three virtues that the world still needs — faith, hope and love.

"And the greatest of these is love."

