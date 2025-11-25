EXCLUSIVE: Furious Prince William 'Plotting to Banish' Estranged Brother Harry and Meghan Markle – as Future King 'Wants Them Erased From the Royal Family'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Vengeful Prince William plans to strip a slew of royals of their lofty titles – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the jaw-dropping move has his renegade brother, Prince Harry, convinced he'll be forever exiled!
"Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies ... William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all," said royal author Tom Bower. "He will be persona non grata."
According to sources, Harry's antennae went up when his scandal-scarred uncle, Prince Andrew, announced he was giving up his Duke of York title.
Who Is Next To Go?
Insiders say an ailing King Charles, 76, was forced to "encourage" the move after emails revealed Randy Andy, 65, had maintained a friendship and financial ties with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein long after swearing he'd cut contact with the creep.
Despite that, Andrew remains a "prince" because English law protects the title – a technicality that royal sources said William is determined to abolish after his cancer-stricken father passes and he ascends to the throne.
Now, sources said, the no-nonsense future king plans to make the same efforts to scotch the titles of royal rebels Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan [Markle], who have repeatedly trash-talked the royal family.
Prince William Has 'No Tolerance'
"Prince William has no tolerance for scandals that tarnish the monarchy," noted royal expert Hilary A. Fordwich.
A palace courtier added: "William will ensure that Andrew's royal status and holdings will be eradicated as one of his first acts as king – with Harry and Meghan right behind them on his hit list! He wants them erased from the royal family and the privileges that come with it."
King Charles removed Andrew's title at William's urging after sleazy details of his alleged behavior were revealed in Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, in which she claimed Epstein trafficked her to the royal.
Andrew has long denied Giuffre's accusations that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 – but still coughed up an estimated $16 million in 2022 to settle her civil suit against him.
Palace sources said several other royals will also see their titles terminated as William removes the "HRH" designation from all non-working royals – with Harry and Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, his primary targets.
Sources said William will strip their princely status through an executive royal order called a "letters patent" that Parliament would need to ratify.
William 'Irked' By Meghan Markle
"This will effectively leave Harry an outcast with no status or reason to return to England," said one courtier.
The future king is said to be particularly irked that Meghan reportedly continues to use her title, "Her Royal Highness," despite being ordered not to by the late Queen Elizabeth.
"William is already quietly lining up support for this. Parliament is rife with members who believe Andrew is a liability to the crown," said a royal courtier. "And he has similarly found little resistance to his efforts to strip Harry and Meghan and other members of the royal family of their titles."
Insiders claimed the couple destroyed their standing with William by giving multiple interviews, trashing the royal family and biracial Meghan dropping hints they were the victims of racism.
William Has No Trust In Harry
"[William] doesn't trust his brother," said Fordwich. "He doesn't want to have anything else to do with him."
The brothers' continued estrangement was made clear by William's absence from Harry's recent 55-minute meeting with their father, Charles, along with reports that William's team was initially unaware of it.
According to sources, William believes Harry only seeks to come back because the couple's Tinseltown ventures have tanked.
Scary Futures For Other Royal Family Members
Besides yanking Harry's princely title, William will reportedly remove the title from Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, and Harry's kids with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.
William, 43, candidly told Eugene Levy on his Apple TV+ show, The Reluctant Traveler, he would do things differently than his predecessors and that he doesn't fear "change."
"Unfortunately," said one courtier, " fear is now running rampant throughout his family, who see their royal status coming to an end."