EXCLUSIVE: Furious Prince William 'Plotting to Banish' Estranged Brother Harry and Meghan Markle – as Future King 'Wants Them Erased From the Royal Family'

Vengeful Prince William plans to strip a slew of royals of their lofty titles – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the jaw-dropping move has his renegade brother, Prince Harry, convinced he'll be forever exiled!

"Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies ... William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all," said royal author Tom Bower. "He will be persona non grata."

According to sources, Harry's antennae went up when his scandal-scarred uncle, Prince Andrew, announced he was giving up his Duke of York title.