Prince Harry 'Wants Meghan Markle by His Side' for Upcoming U.K. Trip After Pushing Palace to Accommodate Her During Last Visit

While Harry is said to be eager about his return to Britain, Markle is reportedly far less enthusiastic about another trip across the pond following the couple's July sit-down with King Charles III at his country estate.

The former actress had originally been expected to be by Harry's side throughout the visit as he launched the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, only to dramatically drop out at the last minute amid ongoing security fears.

"Harry is working overtime to change her mind, and it’s becoming quite the saga as they continue to b--t heads over differing priorities," an insider revealed.