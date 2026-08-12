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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'Wants Meghan Markle by His Side' for Upcoming U.K. Trip After Pushing Palace to Accommodate Her During Last Visit

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wants Meghan Markle by his side if he stays at Buckingham Palace.

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Aug. 12 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry is reportedly desperate to have Meghan Markle by his side when he returns to the U.K. in September, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is scheduled to attend the annual WellChild Awards and has reportedly been offered a room at Buckingham Palace during his stay. Now, he wants his 45-year-old Diva Duchess wife with him as a bold show of unity with the royal family, according to an insider.

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Prince Harry 'Working Overtime' to Change Meghan Markle's Mind About U.K. Return

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle did not appear with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games one-year countdown events in July.

While Harry is said to be eager about his return to Britain, Markle is reportedly far less enthusiastic about another trip across the pond following the couple's July sit-down with King Charles III at his country estate.

The former actress had originally been expected to be by Harry's side throughout the visit as he launched the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, only to dramatically drop out at the last minute amid ongoing security fears.

"Harry is working overtime to change her mind, and it’s becoming quite the saga as they continue to b--t heads over differing priorities," an insider revealed.

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Prince Harry Wants World to See Meghan Markle Has King Charles' 'Stamp of Approval'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked noticeably uncomfortable as they were booed leaving St. Paul's Cathedral in June 2022.

"Harry really wants her there with him when he goes in September. He feels like it’s crucial they build on the momentum from the last visit, and having her there by his side will send the message loud and clear that they’re both being welcomed back," the source dished.

"If the public sees them both staying together at Buckingham Palace, it will go a long way to proving Meghan has got the King’s stamp of approval too, and he’s convinced that will give her popularity in the U.K. a huge boost," the spy shared.

Markle stepped back from trips to the U.K. after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, following a bruising reception just months earlier when she and Harry were met with boos as they exited St. Paul's Cathedral during the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations that June.

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Meghan Markle Wants To Focus on U.S. Business Opportunities

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is focusing on her As Ever products brand.

Markle doesn't see a future in royal life after the couple's dramatic exit from The Firm in 2020, and reportedly would rather focus on her projects in the U.S. as the duo is suffering through dire financial times.

"Meghan keeps bringing the conversation back to reality. She's got businesses to run, projects to launch, and money to make. As she sees it, that money isn't going to magically appear if she's spending all her time in Britain," the insider spilled, referring to her As Ever brand.

“It’s great that the palace wants to extend this offer, but it’s not going to pay all the bills that are piling up. She’s just trying to keep their heads above water financially, and as great as it is that this trip to the U.K. might generate goodwill, it’s not going to generate cash," the source continued.

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle toured Australia together in April, but she's reportedly reluctant to make a trip back to the U.K.

While Harry understands his wife's reluctance, he is reportedly working to repair his damaged relationship with his father.

“Harry knows it’s very draining; there are so many rules, and so many eyes judging her every move, so he gets why she is digging in her heels," the source shared of Markle's reluctance to plunge herself back into the pressures of royal life. “But at the same time, he’s been working himself silly trying to make this happen, and now they are getting this chance that not too long ago seemed too much to even hope for, and he feels she ought to see the big picture and make it her number one priority."

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