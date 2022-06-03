No-Shows! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Skip Royal Family Lunch After Being Booed At St. Paul's Cathedral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted out of a family lunch after receiving a not-so-warm welcome when they left St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday.
The former royals noticeably skipped a reception at Guildhall after they were booed following Queen Elizabeth II's Service of Thanksgiving.
It was a vast difference to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who heard loud cheers from fans upon their exit from the church.
Meghan appeared to take notice but kept it light-hearted, laughing, and smiling alongside Harry while they walked down the stairs together. She dressed in a chic white ensemble while her counterpart was clad in a suit.
Britain is celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign, kicking off the festivities on Thursday with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of the beacons.
On Thursday, Harry and Meghan watched the Royal Air Force flypast from the Major General's Office while the monarch was joined by other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Today, the queen was unfortunately not present due to not feeling up to par.
"The Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort," the statement from Buckingham Palace read. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have continued to face mixed reactions ever since they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020.
At the time, the couple shared their plans to balance their time between the U.K. and North America while working to become financially independent and "continuing to fully support Her Majesty, The Queen."
In the wake of their controversial exit, Meghan and Harry did an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey about the backlash they dealt with from family and more, leading to non-stop feud rumors and more tension amongst the royals.
The pair also moved to Montecito, California, where they are now raising their son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months.