Shunned! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & Prince Andrew Absent From Queen Elizabeth's Side On Balcony In First Jubilee Event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew across the pond to face their royal family members for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, but they were shunned at the first event of the bank holiday weekend.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who quit their royal duties and moved to the US in 2020 — weren't the only royal family members kept hidden from the public eye during the event.
The Queen's disgraced son Prince Andrew — who settled his sexual assault lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre earlier this year — was also not present when the entire family joined the 96-year-old monarch on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Trooping the Colour event on Thursday.
While Harry and Meghan weren't out there with Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, the prince's wife was spotted peeking behind the curtains and playing with her nieces and nephews at the palace before the event.
It was longtime speculated the married couple might be no-shows at the Queen's Jubilee after denouncing their royal duties and Harry being stripped of his military titles. They showed up despite the family drama, but they won't be allowed to participate in a handful of events that their royal counterparts will be doing.
For example, Harry and Meghan were forced to watch the Horse Guards Parade from the Major General's Office at the other end of The Mall. They didn't sit alone though.
Harry and Meghan watched the parade alongside Savannah Philips, Mia, and Lena Tindall after Queen Elizabeth declared that only senior working royals could join her at the Palace.
The real stars of the show were William and Kate's children — George, Charlotte, and Louis. The princes and princess are expected to meet their cousins Archie and Lilibet sometime today.
It's speculated that Harry and Meghan will bring their kids to the next event.
This is the first time that Meghan has been back to the palace since her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, in which she and Harry accused the royal family of making racist remarks about their son's skin tone.
As for Andrew, he's used to being shunned by now. The prince allegedly caught Covid-19, which is reportedly why he missed the event.