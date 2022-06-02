NeNe Leakes' Boyfriend Speaks About ‘Negative People’ After His Ex-Wife Sues 'RHOA' Star For Emotional Distress

"The best u [sic] do to urself [sic] in life's not to allow negative people to bring u [sic] down to their level. Just maintain ur [sic] self-respect and keep away from them," he said. "Know that u [sic] can't hang out with negative people and expect to live a positive life. Don't forget that the less u [sic] respond to negative people, like my separated ...... the more peaceful ur [sic] life will become."

He ended, "Always surround urself [sic] with people who value ur [sic] worth and if someone doesn't appreciate ur [sic] presence, the best u [sic] can do is to let them appreciate ur [sic] absence."