'RHOA' Alum NeNe Leakes Shares The REAL Reason She & BFF Marlo Haven't Spoken After Lawsuit Drama

During an Instagram Live video, one fan brought up Hampton and asked if they were still close pals now that Hampton is a full-time cast member.

"What's she doing now? Lord, they say she wearing furs and running around," Leakes read aloud with a laugh. "I don't know what going on with these girls. I don't honey. I try not to keep up."

Leakes said that she and Hampton have not remained in touch, although she reiterated there is no bad blood between them.

"I haven't spoken to Marlo in a long time. It's crazy ... you know what I'm saying? We don't have any issues but I don't know what's going on. It's just like that ... that's how that show is," she continued.