‘Hollywood Is Pin-Drop Silent’: Stars Reluctant To ‘Voice Their Support’ Of Amber Heard For Fear Of ‘Inciting The Depp Armies’

Hollywood actresses and other celebrities have reached out to Amber Heard privately to voice their support of the embattled star, but are scared to voice their support publicly out of fear of backlash from the “Depp armies on social media,” Radar has learned.

As Heard continues to be mocked and ridiculed online for her appearances in front of the court during her and estranged ex-husband Johnny Depp’s ongoing multimillion dollar defamation trial, the cesspool of toxicity against the former Aquaman actress found on social media has stopped supporters of Heard from speaking out.