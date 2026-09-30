Prince Harry Pressured to 'Distance Himself' From Uncle Charles Spencer Following Explosive Release of His Memoir About Princess Diana
Sept. 30 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is reportedly facing a "huge amount of pressure" to distance himself from his uncle Charles Spencer after the Earl unleashed a poison-pen memoir packed with explosive claims that dragged the royal family into a fresh scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Spencer, 62, dropped a series of bombshell accusations about King Charles III, including an account of the monarch's allegedly "giddy" reaction following the death of his ex-wife – and Harry's beloved mother – Princess Diana. The book's other sensational assertions even prompted the 77-year-old monarch to issue an extraordinarily rare public rebuke.
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"It's really the only thing that will make King Charles III and the Windsors happy," an insider claimed about Harry needing to ditch his uncle, whose memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, was released on September 21.
Spencer has clearly been in Harry's corner throughout his bitter feud with the royal family, even opening the doors of his sprawling Althorp estate to the duke in July when Harry returned to England with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.
"Harry understands their position, but he simply can't imagine turning his back on his uncle, not after the way he and the whole Spencer clan have stood by him," the source continued.
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Markle blew the lid off the family's supposedly "private" Althorp visit by posting photos to Instagram, including a revealing snap of Harry walking alongside Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, down a pathway with flowers in hand, making it clear the family was headed to visit Diana's grave on an island at her ancestral home, where Spencer lives.
Spencer went on to claim that the prince was "fine" about the allegations he made against Charles and the rest of the royal family in the book.
"I can say that Harry is completely fine about it," Spencer told People, claiming his nephew's only concern was: "I hope there's nothing embarrassing about him in it."
Spencer said he quickly reassured the duke that there wasn't, and was highly sympathetic to Harry in the book, claiming he received a "lack of care" from the royals in the aftermath of Diana's 1997 death.
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Harry's closeness with Spencer has now put his tenuous relationship with his father in jeopardy.
"He was actually making progress, but now that's all come grinding to a halt," the source claimed. "The king, and every one of his advisors, is now questioning how trustworthy he can be if he's so openly aligned with a man that's trying to sabotage the monarchy."
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"Harry has been trying to skate down the middle and insist that he's not taking sides, but that's just not possible. His uncle is going after the king with a vengeance," the insider claimed.
They added, "If Harry doesn't distance himself, the only conclusion is that he's co-signing this attack on his own father."
Spencer claimed that Charles "sounded giddily elated – like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time," when calling him about his ex-wife's death in a Paris car crash.
Spencer also made the shocking allegation that then-Prince Charles "hissed" at him, "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough!" as the two men clashed over Diana and the royal family's role in the days leading up to her September 1997 funeral.
Buckingham Palace responded in a biting statement, "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."