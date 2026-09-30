Prince Harry Pressured to 'Distance Himself' From Uncle Charles Spencer Following Explosive Release of His Memoir About Princess Diana

"It's really the only thing that will make King Charles III and the Windsors happy," an insider claimed about Harry needing to ditch his uncle, whose memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, was released on September 21.

Spencer has clearly been in Harry's corner throughout his bitter feud with the royal family, even opening the doors of his sprawling Althorp estate to the duke in July when Harry returned to England with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.

"Harry understands their position, but he simply can't imagine turning his back on his uncle, not after the way he and the whole Spencer clan have stood by him," the source continued.