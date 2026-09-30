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Home > News > Ana Navarro

'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Admits Trying to Play Matchmaker for Ben Affleck and Shakira After Actor's Second Jennifer Lopez Split

Split image of Shakira, Ana Navarro, and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Ana Navarro attempted to give Ben Affleck and Shakira another shot at love.

Sept. 30 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

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Ana Navarro has admitted to once trying to set up Shakira and Ben Affleck following the movie star's split from Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The TV personality recalled the failed attempt on a recent episode of The View, revealing that she tried to enlist the help of Matt Damon.

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Ana Navarro Recalls Matchmaking Attempt

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Photo of Ana Navarro
Source: TheView/ABC

Navarro once tried to set up Shakira with Affleck.

"I was at a Shakira concert in Miami, and Matt Damon was there with his wife and his girls," she explained. "Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are friends, and it had just come out that J.Lo and Ben Affleck were breaking up. So, Shakira had broken up with her husband..."

When her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to point out that Shakira and Lopez are friends, Navarro said she was well aware.

"Matt Damon said that could be complicated," she admitted. "Enough time has passed where I think Ben Affleck needs to give Shakira [a call], and Shakira needs to give Ben Affleck [a call]."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Ben Affleck 'Messy'

Photo of Shakira, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Shakira performed with Affleck's ex, Lopez, at the Super Bowl in 2020.

Griffin interjected once again to make her feelings known.

"I want better for Shakira," she said. "From a dating standpoint, he seems a little messy."

Whoopi Goldberg then jumped in to advise against meddling in other people's love lives.

"None of us know because we only know what’s happening in our backyards, so we don’t know what happens in relationships," she noted.

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Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Dating History

Image of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Lopez first met in 2001 on the set of 'Gigli.'

Despite their co-hosts' disapproval, both Navarro and co-host Sara Haines went on to make up pet names for the potential pair. Some options they came up with were "BenShar" and "ShakEn."

Affleck and Lopez first got together in 2001 after meeting on the set of the film Gigli. They made their relationship public in 2002, and the following year, Affleck proposed. Their wedding was initially scheduled for September 2003, but was postponed just days before due to excessive media attention.

In January 2004, reps confirmed that the engagement had been called off.

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Shakira & Gerard Piqué's Breakup

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Photo of Shakira
Source: MEGA

Shakira split from Gerard Piqué in 2022.

In 2021, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their relationship. They got married in 2022, but decided to call it quits once again roughly two years later.

As for Shakira, she spent roughly a decade with Argentine lawyer Antonio de la Rúa before they split up in 2010. Later that year, she met Gerard Piqué, with whom she welcomed two children. They announced their separation in 2022 following rampant cheating rumors.

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