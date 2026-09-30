'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Admits Trying to Play Matchmaker for Ben Affleck and Shakira After Actor's Second Jennifer Lopez Split

The TV personality recalled the failed attempt on a recent episode of The View , revealing that she tried to enlist the help of Matt Damon.

"I was at a Shakira concert in Miami, and Matt Damon was there with his wife and his girls," she explained. "Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are friends, and it had just come out that J.Lo and Ben Affleck were breaking up. So, Shakira had broken up with her husband..."

When her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to point out that Shakira and Lopez are friends, Navarro said she was well aware.

"Matt Damon said that could be complicated," she admitted. "Enough time has passed where I think Ben Affleck needs to give Shakira [a call], and Shakira needs to give Ben Affleck [a call]."