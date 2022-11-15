Shakira & Ex Gerard Piqué Agree To Sell Barcelona Mansion After Singer Reveals She's Moving Kids To Miami Following Custody Battle
Shakira is saying sayonara to her old life with Gerard Piqué, including the former couple's Barcelona mansion where they raised their two children. The exes agreed to put their ex-family home on the market following a nasty split and custody battle, with a price tag of possibly $14 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Hips Don't Lie singer and her football player ex own a massive 5-story estate in the exclusive Esplugues de Llobregat community. When they put their home on the market, it's expected to fetch more than $12 million.
Shakira and Gerard's shared property includes its own recording studio, paddle tennis court, gym, and a mini football field — which is perfect for anyone with an active lifestyle.
Shakira reportedly lives in the house now, but as RadarOnline.com reported, she's gearing up to move back to Miami, and she's taking their sons — Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — with her.
After a 12-hour meeting with the singer's legal team and Gerard's reps, the exes came to a custody agreement. Sharkia is said to be moving to the Sunshine State early new year.
As for Gerard, Daily Mail reported he'll have the kids 10 days per month — so there will be a lot of shuttling back and forth. Milan and Sasha's parents confirmed their agreement in a joint statement
"We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the exes said last week.
The end of Shakira's 11-year romance with Gerard isn't the only thing making headlines. The Waka Waka singer is facing 8 years in prison after Spanish prosecutors accused her of failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros (roughly $14.6 million) in taxes from 2012 to 2014.
Despite proclaiming her innocence, the judge ordered Shakira to stand trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that her day in court will take place in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona, where she will face six counts of tax fraud. The trial date has not been set.