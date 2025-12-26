Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Must Commit to 'Radical Transparency' for Archewell Foundation Rebrand to 'Rebuild' Their Tarnished Reputation

Photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Three P.R. gurus weighed in on how and if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can save their struggling Archewell charity.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to radically change the way they do business, both internally and in a public-facing way if they want their new Archewell Philanthropies to avoid total failure, several top public relations gurus and crisis managers tell RadarOnline.com exclusively.

The former royals rebranded their Archewell Foundation five years after its founding amid a range of questionable financial practices and a 2024 tax return showing they spent three million dollars more than the charitable foundation took in.

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Commitment to Radical Transparcency' Desperately Needed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Archewell Foundation took in $2.1million in 2024, but spent $5.1million.

"A rebrand alone won't do it; that won't rebuild the trust," internationally known celebrity publicist and business strategist, Tracy Lamourie, told Radar.

"If Meghan and Harry want Archewell Philanthropies to actually succeed after all the reports of operating losses and public questions around organizational spending, the best thing they can do for a quick perception turnaround and trust is a much tighter structure and a commitment to radical transparency."

"Can the new venture work? Yes, but only if they stop trying to avoid the story and instead build a new one that makes future scrutiny boring," Lamourie added, and noted, "Boring is trust in charitable work."

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Hard Way Back' Starts With 'Authenticity'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Some of the several million more in 2024 Archewell Foundation spending may have came from the couple's quasi-royal trips to Colombia and Nigeria.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deliberate obscurity about their foundation, its intention, and its work has harmed their reputations terribly. Their spending creates the appearance that they are using it as a personal toy chest of interests, and lack basic financial skills," Brian Glicklich, CEO at Digital Strategy Ltd, revealed.

He added: "Too much of the public sees it as a self-serving publicity mechanism for the couple and a means of platforming other moneymaking ventures."

According to Glicklich, there is "a hard way back, but a real one. It starts with authenticity." He advises the publicity-hungry couple needs to drop their Hollywood pursuits and focus more seriously on charitable endeavors.

Harry and Markle reported in prior tax returns that they spent only one hour per week working on their Archewell Foundation.

"They need to become daily hands-on philanthropists for the near-term future, and connect authentically with the real people they help," Glicklich noted. "Not a press conference and not a photo op. They need to find a path within Archewell that really matters to them, and show the world why and how they intend to fulfill their mission personally."

Article continues below advertisement

'Reputation Repair Before Launching Anything New'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple needs to knock off traveling around to red carpets while picking up self-serving awards if they want to be taken seriously as philanthropists..

A third PR pro says that Harry and Markle need to stop what they're doing and conduct a top-to-bottom, professional housecleaning of their reputations, given their tarnished standing.

"They need a crisis PR strategy where they rebuild their reputation with the public before they continue to sell products, put out new brands, and new philanthropy organizations," Lauren Cobello, Founder and CEO of Leverage with Media PR, explained.

"They have a lot of distrust from the public, and they need to do some reputation repair before launching anything new at this time."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Rob, Michelle and Romy Reiner

EXCLUSIVE: How Slaughtered Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy, 28, is 'Hanging by a Thread' After Finding Director and Wife's Bloodsoaked Bodies

Photo of Princess Kate

EXCLUSIVE: The Huge New Year Move Princess Kate Middleton is Plotting to Make That Will 'Enrage' Prince William

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix hasn't ordered any new episodes of Markle's lifestyle series 'With Love, Meghan.'

The prince and the former Suits star have sufficient time now to fully devote themselves to Archewell Philanthropies if that is their desire in the future, given their significant business setbacks in 2025.

Netflix dropped the pair in August from their exclusive five-year production deal. They currently have only a first-look arrangement, with no new projects planned with the streamer.

Markle's As Ever product line of fruit spreads, honey, and wine continues to face claims of poor quality and questionable sales figures, while its future remains uncertain.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.