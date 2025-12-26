"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deliberate obscurity about their foundation, its intention, and its work has harmed their reputations terribly. Their spending creates the appearance that they are using it as a personal toy chest of interests, and lack basic financial skills," Brian Glicklich, CEO at Digital Strategy Ltd, revealed.

He added: "Too much of the public sees it as a self-serving publicity mechanism for the couple and a means of platforming other moneymaking ventures."

According to Glicklich, there is "a hard way back, but a real one. It starts with authenticity." He advises the publicity-hungry couple needs to drop their Hollywood pursuits and focus more seriously on charitable endeavors.

Harry and Markle reported in prior tax returns that they spent only one hour per week working on their Archewell Foundation.

"They need to become daily hands-on philanthropists for the near-term future, and connect authentically with the real people they help," Glicklich noted. "Not a press conference and not a photo op. They need to find a path within Archewell that really matters to them, and show the world why and how they intend to fulfill their mission personally."