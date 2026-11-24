Prince Harry 'at Risk of Losing Royal Titles' — as King Charles Warned Duke Is 'Close' to Facing 'Ultimate Sanction' Over 'Unforgivable' Behavior
Nov. 24 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Prince Harry's controversial surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine, where he took aim at Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, may have been the final nail in the coffin for his and Meghan Markle's royal titles, RadarOnline.com can report.
Harry's continued forays into global political and diplomatic arenas, despite no longer being a working royal, have drawn a stinging rebuke from Sussex biographer Tom Bower. The outspoken author branded the duke's behavior "unforgivable" and "hugely dangerous."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not Acting Like 'Private Citizens'
During an appearance on The Mark Dolan Show, the host noted that it would "require an act of Parliament to strip them of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles," referring to Harry, 42, and his wife, 45, asking Bower, "Is it your view that all the titles have got to go?"
"Absolutely," the Betrayal author was quick to reply.
"I think they could have kept them if they behaved themselves properly. But since neither of them seems able to understand their position in Britain is as private citizens, and they're meant to be quiet, there is no choice," Bower continued, arguing that Harry and Markle keep behaving like working royals on U.K. soil despite King Charles III making it clear they no longer represent the monarchy in any capacity.
He added, "And I'm sure the Labor majority in Parliament will have no hesitation in stripping them of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles and the royal prince title, too."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Don't Want to' Live a Quiet Life
"I mean, the solution is in their own hands. You know, why can't they just live in Gloucestershire, send their children to school and shut up? But they don't want to," Bower fumed.
The royal biographer pointed out that the Sussexes walked away from royal duties in 2020, only to return to Britain.
"They are absolutely determined to foist themselves as major players in Britain and on the world stage. It failed in America. They've come back to Britain without explanation. But now they really are pushing it to a very, very serious extent," he declared.
Prince & Princess of Wales Can't Put Up With 'Constant Sabotage'
Bower then took aim at Harry's controversial Ukraine trip, which he suggested was a calculated attempt to steal the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton's high-profile visit to India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize.
The royal expert also criticized the duke for taking public swipes at Russian dictator Putin and U.S. President Trump.
“There's no way that Prince William and Catherine can put up with this constant sabotage. They have really been pushed to distraction. Now, to lose the headlines on their Indian tour because of Harry hitting out against Putin, against Trump, and all the rest is just intolerable. It can't carry on,” Bower said.
'What Harry Did Last Week Was Unforgivable'
Considering that it could be years before William ascends to the throne, it wouldn't immediately be his decision to strip his brother of his titles.
“So you think that it may actually fall upon the king to strip the titles, given that he's responding well to his cancer treatment? He could be around for a considerable amount of time; he's the one who may have to act," Dolan pointed out.
"I think what Harry did last week was unforgivable and hugely dangerous," Bower responded. "If he carries on behaving like that, the crisis will only be soluble by the king's action. And I fear that no one is actually warning Harry how close he is to the ultimate sanction."