During an appearance on The Mark Dolan Show, the host noted that it would "require an act of Parliament to strip them of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles," referring to Harry, 42, and his wife, 45, asking Bower, "Is it your view that all the titles have got to go?"

"Absolutely," the Betrayal author was quick to reply.

"I think they could have kept them if they behaved themselves properly. But since neither of them seems able to understand their position in Britain is as private citizens, and they're meant to be quiet, there is no choice," Bower continued, arguing that Harry and Markle keep behaving like working royals on U.K. soil despite King Charles III making it clear they no longer represent the monarchy in any capacity.

He added, "And I'm sure the Labor majority in Parliament will have no hesitation in stripping them of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles and the royal prince title, too."