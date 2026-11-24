He's currently held at Category C prison, HMP Littlehey, in Cambridgeshire, England, which features phone access and group prayer sessions.

The 51-year-old has reportedly applied for jobs cleaning and preparing food, which could see him paid about $26 per week.

And the convicted r--ist has been using his jail money allowance on phone credit and eggs, which he cooks in a kettle in his cell, plus bananas and dates.

A source told a publication: "He spends the majority of his money on credits to call his family. He's prioritizing speaking to them over filling himself up.

"He wants to get a job in the prison, as when he does, the amount he can spend will go up."