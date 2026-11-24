Russell Brand 'Applies for Two Prison Jobs' — as Disgraced Comedian Spends Money on Eggs He 'Cooks in a Kettle'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
Russell Brand has applied for two new jobs in prison and spends his allowance on eggs and bananas, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal
Sources have given insight into the comedian's new life behind bars after he was sentenced to ten and a half years.
$26 A Week Job Details
He's currently held at Category C prison, HMP Littlehey, in Cambridgeshire, England, which features phone access and group prayer sessions.
The 51-year-old has reportedly applied for jobs cleaning and preparing food, which could see him paid about $26 per week.
And the convicted r--ist has been using his jail money allowance on phone credit and eggs, which he cooks in a kettle in his cell, plus bananas and dates.
A source told a publication: "He spends the majority of his money on credits to call his family. He's prioritizing speaking to them over filling himself up.
"He wants to get a job in the prison, as when he does, the amount he can spend will go up."
'Regularly Checking In With His Family'
Brand is still hoping to run his lucrative business empire from behind bars by selling "free Russell" merchandise that portrays him as a victim of a miscarriage of justice.
It's been reported that he’s still making an average of $2.6million a year through online platforms and his alternative healthcare business, which continues to operate alongside his wife, Laura Gallacher.
Russell Brand 'Terrified at the Prospect Of Losing Hair,' Sources Say
Brand, meanwhile, is apparently distressed about being unable to access hair-loss treatments in prison.
A source claimed: "Brand has become increasingly anxious about his appearance while adjusting to strict prison routines. He's been asking for Propecia and specialist hair-growth shampoo he uses at home while inside.
"He is terrified and distraught over the prospect of losing his long hair and emerging bald from prison when he is finally freed. But he is so far being denied his hair loss medication and fancy shampoo."
The insider added Brand is "extremely vain" and will "never lose that side of his personality."
Meanwhile, Brand is said to be "crying like a baby" as he struggles to cope with prison life.
Insiders have also told us the disgraced actor has been left frightened, isolated and making demands of guards after his jail transfer from HMP Wandsworth in London.
Category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, which houses approximately 1,200 male s-- offenders, offers activities including yoga, choir singing, indoor bowls and origami, but Brand is said to have found little comfort in his surroundings.
A jail source claimed: "Russell is an emotional wreck, and there have been claims he's been crying like a baby in his cell as he struggles to come to terms with his new life. He's gone from being a celebrity who could do pretty much whatever he wanted to a convicted prisoner facing more than a decade behind bars.
"That is an enormous psychological adjustment, and the reality of his situation appears to have hit him incredibly hard.
"People might imagine that being transferred to a prison with more comfortable conditions, better facilities, and recreational activities would make things easier, but it's still a prison.
"There are locked doors, strict routines, and officers telling him what he can and cannot do. All the privileges and freedoms he once took for granted have disappeared overnight, and no amount of yoga, choir practice, or other activities can change that."