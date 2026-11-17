EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Showing Meghan Markle How It's Done' With India Tour
Nov. 17 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Princess Catherine is being hailed as a shining example of royal diplomacy as her triumphant return to international duties in India draws comparisons with her estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle's status, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Catherine, 44, arrived in Mumbai on Monday alongside Prince William, 44, for their first joint overseas tour since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.
Royal India Tour Sparks Sharp Contrast With Meghan Markle
The three-day visit includes Tuesday's Earthshot Prize ceremony, meetings celebrating India's cultural industries, and talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 76, in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 18.
The visit provides a huge contrast with Markle, 45, who stepped away from royal duties with Prince Harry, 42, in 2020. A royal source claimed: "Catherine's return to international engagements highlights the different paths the two women have taken since their once-prominent roles within the monarchy.
"Catherine's visit demonstrates exactly what the monarchy expects from its senior representatives. She's putting the spotlight on environmental innovation, international relationships and the people doing extraordinary work, rather than making herself the central attraction.
"That's inevitably going to invite comparisons with Meghan, whose public career has developed in a very different direction since leaving royal life. "Catherine's approach is about representing an institution and allowing the causes she's supporting to take center stage."
The insider continued, "After everything she's endured with her health, returning to such a demanding overseas schedule is significant. Supporters will undoubtedly see this as Catherine showing Meghan how it's done in terms of style, class, and diplomacy when it comes to appearances on the world stage.
"Catherine is great at demonstrating the sort of quiet confidence and professionalism that has made her such an important figure within the Royal Family. She's traveled to India after an incredibly difficult period in her personal life, yet the emphasis remains firmly on the causes she's there to support rather than the challenges she's faced."
Service Over Celebrity Defines Return to Duty
"Catherine has embraced the traditional expectations of royal duty, while Markle has chosen to pursue her own projects and build an independent public profile in America," the source added.
"For those who believe the monarchy works best when its representatives put service before celebrity, Catherine's India tour is a powerful example of how it's done."
They noted, "She doesn't need to compete with Meghan or make any grand statements about their relationship. Her supporters would argue that her public engagements speak for themselves.
"What's particularly striking is how much attention Catherine can generate simply by carrying out her responsibilities. Her return to major international engagements is an important moment for the monarchy, and it reinforces why she remains such a valuable asset to its future. That is the contrast some royal observers will inevitably draw with Meghan."
Biggest Overseas Trip Since Cancer Remission
Catherine announced in March 2024 she was receiving cancer treatment following abdominal surgery.
She confirmed she was in remission in January 2025 and has gradually resumed public engagements.
Her visit to Italy in May marked her first overseas engagement since her diagnosis, but India represents her most substantial international undertaking alongside William.
Our source added: "What makes Catherine's return particularly compelling is that she's rebuilding her public role while remaining focused on the monarchy's traditional responsibilities.
"She doesn't need dramatic announcements or personal revelations to attract attention. Simply turning up, engaging with communities and supporting William's environmental ambitions sends a powerful message about continuity and public service.
"Some royal watchers are inevitably contrasting that with Meghan's life outside the institution, but Catherine's greatest achievement here is demonstrating that she's ready to resume a prominent international role."
Star-Studded Earthshot Prize Ceremony in Mumbai
Catherine and William's itinerary begins in Mumbai, where engagements will celebrate cricket, fashion and India's thriving film industry.
Tuesday's Earthshot Prize awards will recognize five environmental innovators, each receiving $1.3million to expand solutions addressing climate change.
Guests are expected to include cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, 53, actors Alia Bhatt, 33, and Rami Malek, 45, alongside British pop group Take That.
William established Earthshot in 2020 to accelerate environmental innovation worldwide.
He wrote on social media: "India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country."
William and Catherine previously visited India in 2016.