The three-day visit includes Tuesday's Earthshot Prize ceremony, meetings celebrating India's cultural industries, and talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 76, in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 18.

The visit provides a huge contrast with Markle, 45, who stepped away from royal duties with Prince Harry, 42, in 2020. A royal source claimed: "Catherine's return to international engagements highlights the different paths the two women have taken since their once-prominent roles within the monarchy.

"Catherine's visit demonstrates exactly what the monarchy expects from its senior representatives. She's putting the spotlight on environmental innovation, international relationships and the people doing extraordinary work, rather than making herself the central attraction.

"That's inevitably going to invite comparisons with Meghan, whose public career has developed in a very different direction since leaving royal life. "Catherine's approach is about representing an institution and allowing the causes she's supporting to take center stage."

The insider continued, "After everything she's endured with her health, returning to such a demanding overseas schedule is significant. Supporters will undoubtedly see this as Catherine showing Meghan how it's done in terms of style, class, and diplomacy when it comes to appearances on the world stage.

"Catherine is great at demonstrating the sort of quiet confidence and professionalism that has made her such an important figure within the Royal Family. She's traveled to India after an incredibly difficult period in her personal life, yet the emphasis remains firmly on the causes she's there to support rather than the challenges she's faced."