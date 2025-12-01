EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Memoir Bombshell — The MASSIVE Snag That Could Stop Shamed Royal Pariah From Spilling His Guts in Harry-Style Autobiography for a Massive $33MILLION
Dec. 1 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is weighing up whether to trade a lifetime of royal financial security for a potential $33million book advance, as sources say the disgraced ex-duke is being urged to consider a tell-all memoir that could rival Prince Harry's Spare.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the catch in the deal would be costing the shamed former prince money and housing from The Firm for the rest of his life.
Memoir Deal Could Cost Everything
Windsor, 65, is weeks away from leaving his 30-room Royal Lodge home in Windsor for a much smaller property on the Sandringham estate, a relocation arranged by his 77-year-old brother King Charles following the stripping of his HRH style, prince title and dukedom over what the palace described as "serious lapses" of judgment linked to his shameful friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
While Charles is expected to fund Windsor's accommodation and living allowance privately, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, who continued living with him after their divorce, will not be moving with him – prompting speculation both may turn to publishing deals for income.
Industry insiders say Windsor's potential memoir is regarded as a far bigger prize than hers.
A senior literary source said: "He understands he is balancing lifelong royal funding against a massive payout that could destroy whatever ties he still has."
Attempts To Reshape Royal History
They added Windsor understands a detailed memoir would almost certainly cost him his Sandringham home.
Another publishing insider said: "He is choosing between long-term security and a quick financial hit – $33million is a powerful lure, but he knows it would cost him dearly, and potentially more than that if the value of his royal financing and his accommodation is counted up for the rest of his life."
One book agent said Windsor, with the help of the right collaborator, could reshape royal history with his autobiography.
They explained: "With the right ghost-writer guiding him, what he knows could reshape the entire story of the House of Windsor. He is sitting on revelations that could erupt at any moment."
The prospect of a memoir from Windsor alarms palace aides, who fear any revelations involving Charles could end his financial and accommodation support almost immediately.
The pressure comes as fresh scrutiny falls on Windsor's past links to pedophile Epstein.
Public Anger Against Disgraced Andrew
A YouGov poll of 4,516 British adults found 75 percent believe Windsor should testify before the U.S. Congress about his relationship with the sex trafficker, while only 9 percent said he should not.
Support for testimony was highest among 25- to 49-year-olds at 78 percent and lowest among over-65s at 69 percent.
American legislators have accused him of "hiding" after he ignored a request for a transcribed interview.
Public anger intensified following the release of documents from Epstein's estate and posthumous memoirs by the serial abuser's most high-profile trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who said Windsor had sex with her when she was aged 17.
It also emerged Windsor emailed Epstein in 2011 saying "we're in this together" – three months after he claimed to have cut all ties with the predator.
He strenuously denies allegations he sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre, who took her life this year aged 41, when she was a teenager trafficked by Epstein.
Andrew Staying Quiet... For Now
Publishing sources say this combination of public hostility and financial uncertainty is driving the debate around whether Windsor should follow Prince Harry's route of spilling his guts in a tell-all memoir.
One said: "There is huge demand for royal scandal, and his account is the one publishers are desperate to secure. But Andrew knows the King will cut him off the moment he blows open the family's secrets.
"Andrew is staying quiet now in public, and those around him say that policy could continue as he fully understands opting for a memoir over royal backing – in exchange for his silence – could alter the course of his entire future."