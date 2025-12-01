EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Memoir Bombshell — The MASSIVE Snag That Could Stop Shamed Royal Pariah From Spilling His Guts in Harry-Style Autobiography for a Massive $33MILLION

They added Windsor understands a detailed memoir would almost certainly cost him his Sandringham home.

Another publishing insider said: "He is choosing between long-term security and a quick financial hit – $33million is a powerful lure, but he knows it would cost him dearly, and potentially more than that if the value of his royal financing and his accommodation is counted up for the rest of his life."

One book agent said Windsor, with the help of the right collaborator, could reshape royal history with his autobiography.

They explained: "With the right ghost-writer guiding him, what he knows could reshape the entire story of the House of Windsor. He is sitting on revelations that could erupt at any moment."

The prospect of a memoir from Windsor alarms palace aides, who fear any revelations involving Charles could end his financial and accommodation support almost immediately.

The pressure comes as fresh scrutiny falls on Windsor's past links to pedophile Epstein.