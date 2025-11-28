EXCLUSIVE: Rip-Off Royals! Ex-Prince Andrew's Disgrace 'Being Used as a Smokescreen by The Firm' to 'Distract From Their Blatant Greed'

The pariah formerly known as prince Andrew has become the central figure in a fresh storm over royal finances – with senior insiders telling RadarOnline.com The Firm is using his disgrace as a smokescreen to divert public attention from their growing unchecked wealth accumulation and secrecy over their finances.

Andrew Windsor's exile from frontline duties – imposed by King Charles, 77, with approval from his heir Prince William, 43 – has dominated headlines since his fall from grace, with the disgraced ex-duke now living largely out of sight alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66.