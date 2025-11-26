EXCLUSIVE: Radar Audits the British Royal Family — And Reveals Why It's FAR More Expensive Than Any Other European Monarchy

The claims are forensically set out in Royal Mint, National Debt: The Shocking Truth about the Royals' Finances, a new book by author Norman Baker, which argues Britain's royal household has grown into a uniquely costly institution, and RadarOnline.com has seen all the figures backing that up.

Baker's book traces the modern system of royal finance from its origins in 1760, when George III handed over Crown Estate revenues in exchange for a civil list of $1.02million a year – a sum now replaced by the sovereign grant.

That grant has surged from $10million in 2011 to $167.8million in 2025, a compound annual growth rate of more than 22 percent.

Baker notes even once other historic costs are included, annual funding for the British monarchy has still more than quadrupled since 2011.

Charles' personal wealth is estimated at up to $2.29billion, while the family controls 250,000 acres through estates such as Balmoral and Sandringham and the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.