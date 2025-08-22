EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's Sweary Tirade at Workmen 'Sparked by Rage Over One of Them Reading Extracts From Shock Biography' That Shamed Him Over Sex and Jeffrey Epstein Link

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Andrew's foul-mouthed outburst at builders outside his Windsor home was not down to the noise of the roadworks – but because one of the men had been reading extracts from a damning new biography that ridicules him over sex, scandal, and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced Duke of York, 65, has been at the center of controversy for years, having been stripped of his royal roles following his friendship with Epstein and a multimillion-dollar settlement with the pedophile's sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault when she was a teenager.

Andrew denied the claims and said he had never met her.