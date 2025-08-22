EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's Sweary Tirade at Workmen 'Sparked by Rage Over One of Them Reading Extracts From Shock Biography' That Shamed Him Over Sex and Jeffrey Epstein Link
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Andrew's foul-mouthed outburst at builders outside his Windsor home was not down to the noise of the roadworks – but because one of the men had been reading extracts from a damning new biography that ridicules him over sex, scandal, and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The disgraced Duke of York, 65, has been at the center of controversy for years, having been stripped of his royal roles following his friendship with Epstein and a multimillion-dollar settlement with the pedophile's sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault when she was a teenager.
Andrew denied the claims and said he had never met her.
What Did Andrew Say?
Since stepping back from public duties, he has lived in relative isolation at Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park, where disputes with staff and tensions with King Charles have become a regular feature of life.
An eyewitness claimed Andrew erupted when passing on horseback as workers installed new traffic-calming humps on the estate.
The source claimed: "He looked down (at the workers) and snapped, 'What the f--- are you doing now?' He was clearly furious, and those nearby were shocked at the aggression."
But according to another insider, the trigger for the tirade was not simply the roadworks. "He became aware one of the men had been reading sections from Andrew Lownie's book aloud," they claimed
"It mocked him over his private life and Epstein links, and he lost his temper completely. He is used to deference, not ridicule, so he reacted with rage."
King Charles' Brutal Reaction
Lownie's new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, portrays Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, as reckless, indulgent, stupid, spendthrift sex addicts.
The historian has said Andrew's lack of awareness is astounding, whether it comes to women, security, or the staff around him.
Andrew's foul-mouthed rant at his staff has once again stoked tensions between the duke and King Charles, who, as ranger of Windsor Great Park, oversees the estate.
A royal aide claimed: "Charles despises this kind of behavior and is now more determined than ever to force Andrew out of Royal Lodge. He sees it as yet another example of his brother's inability to show restraint or respect."
Andrew's history of volatile exchanges with staff is long. In 2022, he reportedly berated a gardener over trees, leaving her shaken, and former maid Charlotte Briggs has recalled being sworn at over curtains.
Another source familiar with his household claimed: "Andrew behaves as if rules and manners don't apply to him. "This latest row is just part of a pattern of arrogance that has made him almost impossible to manage."
Andrew Is A Massive Nuisance For The Royals
Beyond staff clashes, the duke's behavior around the estate has caused alarm.
In 2016, he rammed park gates with his Range Rover to avoid a detour, causing thousands of pounds of damage. His brother is said to be exasperated by the costs of maintaining Royal Lodge, estimated at $700,000 a year, and has urged him to take responsibility.
A courtier said: "The King believes family unity is vital, but he also thinks Andrew's antics show he still believes he can flout boundaries."
Cancer-battling Charles and Andrew have been going head-to-head in what has become known as the "Siege of Royal Lodge" for months, according to sources.
Insiders claimed the monarch is "desperate" to kick Andrew out of the residence.
RadarOnline.com also recently revealed how Andrew is facing being made homeless by Charles after launching into his potty-mouthed rant at staff.
Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for more than 20 years despite being stripped of his royal roles over his links to Epstein.
The duke spends much of his time "watching TV in a dark room," sources claimed, while extensive repairs, costing nearly $1million a year, remain largely ignored.
A source claimed: "Andrew and Charles are again at loggerheads over this revelation he screamed swear words at royal staff. Charles hates that kind of behavior and is now determined to evict Andrew from the Royal Lodge."
"Andrew is an entitled idiot and could very soon end up homeless."