Ex-Prince Andrew Scores Court Victory as Search Warrants Conducted After Epstein-Linked Arrest Deemed Unlawful: 'This Is Tainted Evidence'

In a stunning courtroom blow to Thames Valley Police, Justice Nicholas Hilliard ruled on Thursday, October 8, that investigators had made a major blunder in securing permission to search properties linked to the disgraced former prince.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scored a major legal victory after successfully challenging the search warrants police used to raid his home following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, with the warrants ruled unlawful by a London judge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The search warrants were initially looking for evidence related to Andrew Windsor's alleged misconduct in public office related to Epstein.

The dramatic raids followed a bombshell late-January dump of Jeffrey Epstein files by the U.S. Department of Justice, which raised explosive allegations that Andrew had secretly funneled confidential government documents to the convicted s-- offender during his decade-long stint as a U.K. trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.

Cops descended on the disgraced former Duke of York's Wood Farm home on the Sandringham estate and his former royal digs at Windsor's Royal Lodge on February 19, turning both properties upside down as part of the investigation connected to his arrest.

Andrew's legal team moved to have the police raids declared unlawful, but the courtroom showdown was effectively over before it began. Hilliard revealed that both sides had already agreed to scrap the search warrants ahead of Thursday's hearing.

The investigation into Ex-Prince Andrew's suspicion of misconduct in public office is still ongoing.

While Andrew wasn't at the hearing, legal expert and founder of the London law firm Howard Kennedy LLP, Mark Stephens, warned the courtroom victory could be just the opening salvo in a much bigger legal war, with the ex-duke's attorneys potentially using the botched searches to try to get damaging evidence tossed out of any future criminal trial.

"It's the first step of Prince Andrew and his lawyers saying, 'Actually, this is tainted evidence. It was obtained inappropriately,'" Stephens explained. "Therefore it should be excluded from any criminal trial."

The legal eagle noted that the ruling "opens a door to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s lawyers to start to chisel away at some of the fruits of that unlawful warrant."

However, Stephens added, "the fact that the search warrants were quashed does not bring an investigation to an end, or mean that the whole of the investigation was unlawful."