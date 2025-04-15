Your tip
Home > True Crime > crime

Chilling Mugshot Revealed of 'Armed' Suspect Who 'Issued Threats of Violence If Specific Demands Were Not Met' Outside of UnitedHealthcare Building — After Luigi Mangione 'Murdered' Company's CEO

Suspect Ian Stanley Wagner
Source: HENNEPIN COUNTY JAIL

The suspect arrested at the UnitedHealthcare headquarters armed with a gun has been identified.

Profile Image

April 15 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

The suspect arrested at the UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, has been identified, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Police arrested Ian Stanley Wagner outside the healthcare company's campus without incident on Monday, April 14, following reports of an intruder, mere months after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down on the streets of Manhattan by suspect Luigi Mangione.

Photo of Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealthcare HQ
Source: MEGA

Wagner's arrest comes four months after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in NYC.

Wagner was taken to Hennepin County Jail and booked on allegedly making threats of violence against the company.

The FBI and Minnetonka police claimed Wagner called the FBI Minneapolis Field Office on Monday morning and "issued threats of violence directed at the United Healthcare facility if specific demands were not met," according to TMZ.

They added: "There is currently no indication that the individual had specific grievances against United Healthcare."

ceo assassin suspect luigi mangione home movie sex tapes
Source: MEGA

Police do not believe the incident with Wagner is connected to CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione.

The suspect claimed he was armed with a firearm, demanded $1million and claimed he wouldn't be taken alive.

While he remained in his vehicle, Wagner agreed to speak with a crisis negotiator over the phone. A team of FBI Task Force officers and Minnetonka officers worked together to take Wagner into custody after he surrendered.

Police later recovered a gun from the suspect's car.

united healthcare ceo shot nypd
Source: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Thompson was walking alone in New York City when he was gunned down.

Minnetonka police confirmed Wagner's arrest on social media around 11:30 AM on Monday.

The department posted on X: "There is no threat to the public. We are continuing to clear the scene at this time."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wagner's arrest comes months after Thompson was killed in New York City on December 4. Officers did not believe the incident involving Wagner had any connection to the CEO's death.

Following a multi-day manhunt, suspect Luigi Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant in Pennsylvania and charged with his murder. Mangione, 26, has pleaded not guilty.

ceo assassin suspect luigi mangione home movie sex tapes
Source: MEGA

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Mangione's arrest sparked a mixed reaction from the public as details of the crime were revealed.

Shell casings collected from the crime scene were said to have the words "deny," “depose," and “defend" carved into them, an apparent reference to Jay M. Feinman's 2010 book, Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claim and What You Can Do About.

The book discussed the "unethical practices of delaying or denying legitimate claims."

Despite the heinous crime, Mangione quickly garnered thousands of fans online, many of whom wrote him letters of support and donated to a crowdsourced defense fund. The fundraiser toppled its initial $500,000 goal, prompting the limit to be increased to $1million.

The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate was viewed as a vigilante against healthcare insurance companies, which unfairly denied claims to their insurers and ballooning healthcare costs for average citizens.

At his latest court appearance, Mangione was seen being escorted into the courtroom wearing a bulletproof vest. During the hearing, prosecutors reviewed evidence that they've shared with the defense, including surveillance videos, police body camera footage, cell phone data, DNA testing materials, and medical examiners' forensic files, among other documents.

