Scandal-Plagued 'Backstreet Boys' Star Nick Carter Breaks Silence After Fourth Woman Sues Him for 'Repeated Rapes' and 'Giving Her a Series of STDs'
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has broken his silence after a fourth woman has come forward with disturbing allegations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 45-year-old singer is being sued for sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress by a woman named Laura Penly – who also claimed he gave her multiple sexually transmitted diseases.
According to Penly's lawsuit, she met Carter in 2004 when she was 19 years old and claimed they had a consensual relationship.
She claimed during sexual encounters she asked Carter to wear a condom, but he allegedly refused and claimed he was "clean."
Penly claimed during a visit to a Los Angeles apartment in early 2005, Carter allegedly threw her onto his bed and penetrated her vagina from behind even as she repeatedly said "no" – and then allegedly told her to never speak of the "rape."
Then, several months after the incident, Carter allegedly reached out and apologized – and even asked for Penly to visit him again.
During the visit, Penly claimed she refused to be intimate, but Carter allegedly penetrated her as she repeatedly asked him to stop.
She claimed she was diagnosed with multiple STDs – including HPV, chlamydia and gonorrhea – which she accused Carter of infecting her with.
Penly also alleged she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and had to have surgery and suffered through cancer treatments.
Penly also claimed that due to Carter's alleged assaults, she suffered from emotional distress, physical anguish, medical and intimacy issues.
According to the docs obtained by TMZ, Carter has denied the newest accusations through his legal team.
Carter's legal team said in a statement: "This is just more of the same nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers who continue to abuse the justice system to try to ruin Nick Carter.
"It's drawn from the same predictable playbook — lie in wait for decades until Mr. Carter is celebrating a professional milestone, then hide behind litigation privilege to make utterly false claims in an attempt to inflict maximum damage on Nick and his family."
The lawyers also claimed Carter allegedly doesn't remember ever meeting Penly or having a sexual relationship with her - while also claiming she "has a documented history of financial and legal trouble, has filed for bankruptcy, and has been sued for fraud."
This isn't the first woman who has accused Carter of rape and spreading STDs.
In 2022, Shannon 'Shay' Ruth claimed she tested positive for HPV after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by him on a tour bus in 2001.
In 2023, Melissa Schuman sued Carter for allegedly sexually assaulting her in 2002 in LA and also claimed to have tested positive for HPV after the alleged incident.