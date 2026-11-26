At the center of the controversy is a video Hegseth posted to his official government X account on November 5, just two days after the midterm elections.

Appearing in front of a building labeled "Department of War," Hegseth praised Trump's leadership before launching into an attack on Democrats. "But why do the Democrats and the deep state radicals really hate us? Because we tore down their sacred cows, one by one and without apology," Hegseth said.

The ex-Fox News personality also defended the administration's war with Iran and called on Congress to approve a funding package worth at least $350billion to strengthen the American military.

"We need every vote, from every patriotic member of Congress," he declared. Hegseth then turned his attention to efforts to remove him from office, describing the impeachment push against him as politically motivated.