EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Accused of Using Taxpayer Cash for Political Propaganda in New Federal Complaint
Nov. 25 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth is facing fresh accusations of misusing taxpayer money after a government watchdog accused the Pentagon of producing a political propaganda video praising President Donald Trump and attacking Democrats amid efforts to impeach the Defense Secretary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a federal complaint obtained by Radar, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) requested an investigation on November 23 into whether Hegseth and the Department of Defense violated federal spending and ethics laws.
Pete Hegseth Takes Aim at Democrats
At the center of the controversy is a video Hegseth posted to his official government X account on November 5, just two days after the midterm elections.
Appearing in front of a building labeled "Department of War," Hegseth praised Trump's leadership before launching into an attack on Democrats. "But why do the Democrats and the deep state radicals really hate us? Because we tore down their sacred cows, one by one and without apology," Hegseth said.
The ex-Fox News personality also defended the administration's war with Iran and called on Congress to approve a funding package worth at least $350billion to strengthen the American military.
"We need every vote, from every patriotic member of Congress," he declared. Hegseth then turned his attention to efforts to remove him from office, describing the impeachment push against him as politically motivated.
Pete Hegseth Dismisses Impeachment Threat
He blasted what he called "sham articles of impeachment," comparing the efforts to Trump's two previous impeachments.
"It didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me," Hegseth insisted.
The watchdog argued the video went beyond communicating government policies and instead used federal resources to promote Trump, defend Hegseth's leadership and attack political opponents.
CREW identified several potential violations of federal law, including restrictions prohibiting government agencies from spending taxpayer money on unauthorized political propaganda. The organization also wants investigators to determine whether White House officials or other federal agencies participated in funding, creating, or distributing the video.
Pentagon Spending Under Scrutiny
Although the video was released after Election Day, the watchdog noted that certain restrictions on political activity remain in effect year-round.
CREW is now demanding answers about how much taxpayer money was spent producing the footage and whether Pentagon officials consulted government attorneys before releasing it.
Additionally, the complaint questions whether any Pentagon employees objected to the production, were overruled or faced retaliation for raising concerns.
Watchdog Demands Federal Investigation
Donald Sherman, CREW's president and chief executive officer, argued taxpayer dollars should be spent on government programs benefiting Americans rather than helping a senior administration official attempt to save his job.
The watchdog is requesting a thorough investigation and public disclosure of its findings. Potential violations of certain federal spending laws could result in administrative or, in some cases, criminal penalties.
However, the complaint does not constitute criminal charges against Hegseth, and no violation has been established.
The total cost of producing the video remains unknown, as does whether the Pentagon's inspector general will launch a formal investigation.