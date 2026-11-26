According to emails obtained by the publication, Castle reached out to the Driving Miss Daisy star begging for financial assistance with rent and a replacement car after hers broke down.

In a July 2024 message addressed to "Morgan," Castle revealed she and the children had fled his 65-year-old son and sought refuge in a domestic violence shelter before finally securing a place of their own.

"We now have a home and could use a little help getting all the stuff needed for the home," she pleaded.

After her desperate appeals went unanswered, Castle turned to the Oscar winner's New York-based business adviser in October, pleading for him to intervene as she and the children were just "a week away from eviction."

But when she followed up to ask whether her cries for help had reached Freeman, the response was devastating: "Morgan received all your messages. There is nothing he would do at this time."