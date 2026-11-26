Morgan Freeman's Young Grandchildren 'on Brink of Homelessness' — as Hollywood Icon Is Accused of Ignoring Cries for Financial Help
Nov. 25 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Morgan Freeman has been accused of letting his grandchildren fall to the brink of homelessness after his former daughter-in-law fled an allegedly abusive relationship with the actor's son, Saifoulaye Freeman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The kids' mom, Maryann Castle, claims she fell behind on rent on her Michigan home and is now living with the 89-year-old movie legend's granddaughters, Zaharah, six, and Aaliyaah, eight, and grandson Abdullah, 14, in emergency housing.
Morgan Freeman's Ex Daughter In Law Claims He's 'Not Able' to 'Assist' Her
Castle was wed to Saifoulaye for 11 years, marrying in 2011 and divorcing in 2024, and they welcomed three children during that time.
She told a publication in an article published on Wednesday, November 25, "I tried contacting Morgan because I was trying to get help to not get evicted, so that we don't have to be homeless again."
Castle continued, "I asked Morgan for $5,000. I received a response from his business advisor stating Morgan would not be able to assist me."
'There Is Nothing He Would Do At This Time'
According to emails obtained by the publication, Castle reached out to the Driving Miss Daisy star begging for financial assistance with rent and a replacement car after hers broke down.
In a July 2024 message addressed to "Morgan," Castle revealed she and the children had fled his 65-year-old son and sought refuge in a domestic violence shelter before finally securing a place of their own.
"We now have a home and could use a little help getting all the stuff needed for the home," she pleaded.
After her desperate appeals went unanswered, Castle turned to the Oscar winner's New York-based business adviser in October, pleading for him to intervene as she and the children were just "a week away from eviction."
But when she followed up to ask whether her cries for help had reached Freeman, the response was devastating: "Morgan received all your messages. There is nothing he would do at this time."
Morgan Freeman Has Allegedly Never Met His Three Grandchildren by Son Saifoulaye
"[I felt] scared because I went through so many different agencies all over the place trying to get some help to pay the rent," Castle explained to the publication.
"Morgan's response through his business manager made me feel like he doesn't care about the children. Because that's all I want is help for the children, so they can have a home that is safe and secure," she added.
Castle claimed The Shawshank Redemption star is well aware of his three youngest grandchildren's existence, yet he did not explain why he has never met them.
Morgan Freeman Has a Closer Relationship With His Daughters Than His Sons
The Now You See Me star is a father of four, including sons Alfonso and Saifoulaye, later followed by daughter Morgana, and adopted daughter Deena Adair, whom he raised during his first marriage to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw, which lasted from 1967 through 1979.
Morgan has been surprisingly candid about not being a very attentive dad, telling another publication in 2014 about his two sons, "I sired a couple of kids without being married, but that doesn't make you a father."
"It took a while for me to become a father. I was busy trying to be an actor, and the two didn't really go together in my youth," he explained about Alfonso and Saifoulaye, who were born in 1959 and 1960, respectively, when Morgan was in his early 20s. While Morgan had Alfonso with Loletha Adkins, he has never revealed the identity of Saifoulaye's mother.
He went on to reveal, "I'm not a hands-on grandfather. I haven't changed diapers. But when I had daughters, I changed theirs. Being hands-on makes a difference in your child's life."
Freeman has stepped into the spotlight with daughter Morgana over the years, even bringing her and granddaughter Alexis as his red-carpet dates to the 2005 premiere of Batman Begins.