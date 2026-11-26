EXCLUSIVE: 'Friends' Icon Matthew Perry's Grave Changed After Co-Stars Declined to Participate in Netflix Documentary
Nov. 25 2026, Published 7:27 p.m. ET
Matthew Perry's grave marker has been replaced with a plaque removing a reference to Friends – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the alteration was made weeks after all five of the actor's surviving co-stars declined to participate in a Netflix documentary celebrating his life and legacy.
The actor, who died aged 54 in October 2023 following a ketamine overdose, was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.
'We Did Approach Them, And They Decided Not To Participate.'
The change to his memorial comes amid renewed interest in his life following the release of The One About Matthew Perry, a three-part documentary examining his career, personal relationships and struggles with addiction.
Addressing the absence of Perry's former castmates in the film, the documentary's director, Mary Robertson, told Netflix: "We did approach them, and they decided not to participate."
Jennifer Aniston, 57, Courteney Cox, 62, Lisa Kudrow, 63, Matt LeBlanc, 59, and , 60, were all invited to contribute to the series, which premiered on October 27.
Although the actors appear in archival footage, none agreed to sit down for new interviews about their former colleague.
Robertson acknowledged the cast's enduring affection for Perry and their individual experiences of grief following his death, but insiders told us their lack of participation was seen as a group "snub."
Co-Stars Ditched Tragic Documentary
A source said: "The removal of the Friends reference from Matthew's grave is particularly striking given the timing and the absence of his former co-stars from the documentary.
"For millions of people, Matthew will always be associated with Chandler Bing, but he was also a son, a brother and someone whose life extended far beyond that television show.
"The new inscription places the emphasis on the love people felt for Matthew as an individual, rather than the character that made him famous.
"The fact his fellow Friends stars didn't appear in the documentary on his life was seen as a major snub, as they just didn't want themselves associated with his tragic story again.
"It was seen as selfish, and the grave has been changed accordingly."
Sitcom Nod Erased From Final Resting Place
Perry's original grave marker featured his full name – Matthew Langford Perry – alongside his birth and death dates and the inscription "Much Loved – Friend " in reference to the sitcom that made him an international star.
The replacement plaque, which is considerably larger, opens with the words "REST NOW."
The previous epitaph has been replaced with a more personal dedication: "WE LOVE YOU WITH OUR WHOLE HEARTS."
Perry's resting place remained unmarked for more than two years following his death, with the original plaque appearing in January.
The actor's remains are interred in a private outdoor mausoleum section of the cemetery known as the Sanctuary of Treasured Love.
Secret Acts of Kindness Define True Legacy
Perry achieved international fame playing Chandler Bing throughout the 10 seasons of Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. His film credits included The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again.
Away from the entertainment industry, however, those closest to Perry have emphasized his commitment to helping others struggling with addiction.
Tim Harrington, who met the actor at a recovery meeting in 2001, recently recalled how Perry offered him somewhere to live when he faced the prospect of returning to homelessness.
Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Harrington said: "You can be going through a very hard time and still be there for other people. And I think that's really his legacy.
"I think sometimes people forget that someone can be having a terribly hard time in their own life and still make an extraordinary difference in someone else's."
Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.
The medical examiner subsequently determined that the acute effects of ketamine were the primary cause of his death.
Five people were charged following a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal overdose, with those implicated subsequently facing convictions and prison sentences.