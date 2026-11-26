The change to his memorial comes amid renewed interest in his life following the release of The One About Matthew Perry, a three-part documentary examining his career, personal relationships and struggles with addiction.

Addressing the absence of Perry's former castmates in the film, the documentary's director, Mary Robertson, told Netflix: "We did approach them, and they decided not to participate."

Jennifer Aniston, 57, Courteney Cox, 62, Lisa Kudrow, 63, Matt LeBlanc, 59, and , 60, were all invited to contribute to the series, which premiered on October 27.

Although the actors appear in archival footage, none agreed to sit down for new interviews about their former colleague.

Robertson acknowledged the cast's enduring affection for Perry and their individual experiences of grief following his death, but insiders told us their lack of participation was seen as a group "snub."