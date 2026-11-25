Huang initially resigned from his post on November 12 amid reports that he had an affair with a woman who was allegedly suspected of being a Chinese spy.

However, he was reinstated after President Trump voiced his support for him.

“So we grew up in a time where we believed if you worked hard, played by the rules, worked harder than everybody else, you could make something of your life. That’s gone now,” Scarborough claimed. “And when Donald Trump does something like this, it drives a stake even deeper into this concept of the American dream that we all have an equal chance.”