'It's Like the Mob': Joe Scarborough Rips Trump's Close Relationships With Tech Billionaires After Prez Supported Nvidia CEO's Reinstatement
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:58 p.m. ET
Joe Scarborough slammed Donald Trump for his close relationships with tech billionaires, RadarOnline.com can report.
During an episode of Morning Joe on Tuesday, November 24, he specifically weighed in on the POTUS' support and public praise for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following his affair scandal.
Joe Scarborough Calls Out Donald Trump
Huang initially resigned from his post on November 12 amid reports that he had an affair with a woman who was allegedly suspected of being a Chinese spy.
However, he was reinstated after President Trump voiced his support for him.
“So we grew up in a time where we believed if you worked hard, played by the rules, worked harder than everybody else, you could make something of your life. That’s gone now,” Scarborough claimed. “And when Donald Trump does something like this, it drives a stake even deeper into this concept of the American dream that we all have an equal chance.”
Joe Scarborough Argues Tech Billionaires Get 'Blanket Protection'
“The people that are out there have their power. They cozy up to Donald Trump at the inauguration, they are protected. They get blanket protection,” Scarborough claimed.
“It’s like the mob – they get blanket protection!” he reiterated.
“And you aren’t going to have all of these other people able to pursue the American dream because of the crony capitalism or the crony socialism that Donald Trump is spreading not only across Silicon Valley, but across, you know, capitalism, American capitalism," he added.
Jensen Huang's Comeback
Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia on Monday, November 23, following his affair scandal.
Trump was a vocal supporter of the 63-year-old throughout the situation and made his satisfaction apparent when he got what he wanted.
In an interview, he said he wanted to "protect" Huang, calling him "brilliant" and a "national treasure."
Donald Trump Talks Jensen Huang's Return
When he was asked whether any "potential criminal liability and overhang for Jensen Huang and the export controls issue" remained, Trump did not appear concerned.
"Well, they did a study, they did a pretty good investigation, and they felt that he himself was… was… exonerated, I don't know what word you want to use," Trump responded. "As far as the woman is concerned, every time you have a Chinese woman that’s good-looking or beautiful, they say she's a spy."