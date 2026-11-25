The women of The View weighed in on the fashion faux pas on the show, but Goldberg was having none of it.

"Miley said the lady looked gorgeous. So, why do we have a take on this?” she asked.

"Well, because it's like, you know, it’s this internet sensation," her co-host, Sunny Hostin, explained.

"There’s all kind of stuff going on that does not interest me at all. We'll be right back,” the Oscar winner responded said before sending the show to commercial break.