Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Discussion on Miley Cyrus' Wedding: 'Why Do We Have a Take on This?'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg doesn't appear to care much about what guests wore to Miley Cyrus' wedding, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The songstress tied the knot with musician and fashion designer Maxx Morando on Saturday, November 21, at an intimate poolside ceremony in Palm Springs. One wedding guest went viral for rocking a bright yellow dress to the event, despite the invitation calling specifically for all-black attire.
Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on Miley Cyrus Wedding
The women of The View weighed in on the fashion faux pas on the show, but Goldberg was having none of it.
"Miley said the lady looked gorgeous. So, why do we have a take on this?” she asked.
"Well, because it's like, you know, it’s this internet sensation," her co-host, Sunny Hostin, explained.
"There’s all kind of stuff going on that does not interest me at all. We'll be right back,” the Oscar winner responded said before sending the show to commercial break.
Belgica Vargas' Sister Speaks Out
The sister of the guest in the yellow dress, Belgica Vargas, spoke out about the ordeal as it made the rounds online.
According to her, Vargas simply missed the memo about wearing all-black, but Cyrus didn't fret. Apparently, she even complimented her.
"She didn't know guys," Vargas' sister, who goes by Grecia Grace online, wrote in an Instagram comment. "Her husband [Shawn Everett] is really good friends with Miley and if you knew my bro inlaw then you would totally understand. My sister should have known better to double check on the invite."
"Anyway," she continued, "Miley is sweetheart so she didn't care as much as the internet does. Our family is having a few laughs."
As for Goldberg, this is far from the first time she's checked out of a conversation on the show.
Over the years, there have been plenty of hot topics that failed to pique her interest, and she didn't hesitate to let viewers know.
Back in February, for example, Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid went viral for admitting to being unfaithful to his ex-girlfriend.
Athlete's Cheating Confession Leaves Whoopi Goldberg Bored
The cheating confession ended up being a hot topic, leaving Goldberg totally bored.
At one point in the discussion, she even tried to get up and walk away as her co-hosts engaged in a lively debate. Eventually, Joy Behar gave her an out.
"Whoopi, you're excused from this conversation," she told her. "Take a nap."