During an episode of the Politics War Room podcast with political adviser Mark McKinnon, Carville acknowledged Newsom's advantages before questioning whether his home state's political reputation could undermine a national campaign.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned that California Gov. Gavin Newsom could face a significant obstacle if he seeks the presidency in 2028, arguing that voters may be reluctant to support a candidate so closely associated with the state's liberal politics, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"His strength is he runs the biggest state. He's got a huge fundraising base. There's no doubt about it," Carville said. "His problem is, 'Are we going to do this California s--- again? Really? Is that what we're going to do?'"

Carville said Newsom would need to address concerns about his political identity.

"He's got to overcome that kind of barrier," Carville warned, arguing that an "uber coastal candidate" might not appeal to voters looking for a different direction.