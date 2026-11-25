Gavin Newsom to Face Uphill Battle in Possible 2028 Run, Top Democrat Strategist Predicts — as Cali Gov. Will Have to 'Overcome' Major 'Problem'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned that California Gov. Gavin Newsom could face a significant obstacle if he seeks the presidency in 2028, arguing that voters may be reluctant to support a candidate so closely associated with the state's liberal politics, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an episode of the Politics War Room podcast with political adviser Mark McKinnon, Carville acknowledged Newsom's advantages before questioning whether his home state's political reputation could undermine a national campaign.
James Carville Sends Warning to Gavin Newsom
"His strength is he runs the biggest state. He's got a huge fundraising base. There's no doubt about it," Carville said. "His problem is, 'Are we going to do this California s--- again? Really? Is that what we're going to do?'"
Carville said Newsom would need to address concerns about his political identity.
"He's got to overcome that kind of barrier," Carville warned, arguing that an "uber coastal candidate" might not appeal to voters looking for a different direction.
Gavin Newsom's Political Skills
Despite those concerns, both strategists acknowledged Newsom's political abilities.
McKinnon said he once considered Newsom "a little too slick, a little too Hollywood," but came away impressed by his ability to communicate and defend his positions.
"I mean, he's got chops," McKinnon said. Carville agreed that Newsom possesses considerable political experience.
"To his credit, he's a real California guy," Carville said. "He don't try to fake it."
Gavin Newsom's Political Identity
Democratic strategist Doug Schoen raised separate concerns about Newsom's consistency, telling Fox News that the governor has struggled to establish a clear national political identity.
"Gavin Newsom has no clear identity," Schoen said. "His strengths are that he's telegenic, quick on his feet and engaging."
Newsom has defended his administration's record, saying California had delivered policies Democrats support across a range of issues.
California has expanded paid sick leave, provided universal free school meals and enacted abortion protections under Newsom, while critics have pointed to the state's high housing costs, taxes and homelessness problems.
Gavin Newsom Sets January Timeline
Newsom recently provided a timeline for deciding whether to enter the 2028 race. On November 12, the governor said he planned to discuss the decision with his family before leaving office in January.
"We'll spend the next few weeks with the family and make a decision early January," Newsom said.
The governor has also indicated that former Vice President Kamala Harris could influence his decision. During a September interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Newsom said, "I wouldn't run if she ran."
His term as California governor ends in January 2027, when Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra takes office.