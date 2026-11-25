Disney CEO Bob Iger Allegedly Got an Employee Pregnant During Extramarital Affair Before She Underwent 'Traumatic Termination Procedure', Bombshell Book Claims
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger allegedly had an affair with a lower-level employee who became pregnant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unnamed woman reportedly terminated the pregnancy, according to a new book on the media mogul by Robbie Whelan.
Bob Iger's Legacy Exposed
Iger was the chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company twice. He was first named president of Disney in 2000 and succeeded Michael Eisner as CEO in 2005, until his contract expired in 2020. He then served as executive chairman until his formal retirement from the company on December 31, 2021.
However, the 75-year-old was pressed back into service at the request of Disney's board of directors, after his successor, Bob Chapek, suffered a slew of financial and public relations nightmares.
Iger returned to Disney as CEO on November 20, 2022, before stepping down again this past March. He is scheduled to attend his final Disney board meeting on December 1, the same day The House of Mouse, an unauthorized biography of the man and his business, hits bookstore shelves. And the tome is reportedly not too kind to him or his legacy.
The Good and the Bad of Bob Iger
According to The New York Times, which got a preview of the book, Iger is initially celebrated as a man with "rare dual talents: pragmatic business instincts and a genuine feel for the creative process."
That's evident in his shrewd, profitable acquisitions of Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm during his first tenure as CEO.
But the book also exposes a darker side that counters his squeaky-clean public persona – including the accusation that Iger was embroiled in an extramarital relationship in the early 1990s with an ABC marketer.
Iger was running ABC Entertainment at the time, and the employee worked under him. Though the relationship was consensual, there was a power imbalance between the two, and when the unnamed employee became pregnant, she "suffered through a traumatic termination procedure," according to the tell-all.
Bob Iger Reportedly Disagreed With His Compensation
Iger is also depicted as "insecure, vindictive, and preoccupied with money," per the report, pointing to an email Whelan obtained in which Iger allegedly groans about his paycheck.
"I am frustrated about compensation!" Iger wrote, bashing, "I had a nasty and distasteful negotiation to extend my contract this last time." At the time, Iger was making $46.5 million a year
The 2014 message was sent to Ike Perlmutter, then Marvel’s chairman and a major Disney shareholder.
Perlmutter actually helped out with much of the book, apparently happy to dish after becoming one of Iger's most bitter adversaries following his removal of oversight of Marvel movies and television shows and ultimately being fired.
Bob Iger's Successor, Bob Chapek, May Have Had it Worse
However, as bad as Iger might look, his successor, Chapek, might come off even worse. The disgraced executive was classified as someone who was always looking for new ways to make money for Disney, especially at the theme parks.
And according to The House of Mouse, he was especially "calculating, paranoid, and tone-deaf."
At a 2022 Marvel movie premiere, Whelan recounts that Chapek, 66, motioned toward fans dressed as their favorite superhero characters and asked, "Did you get a look at the freaks?"