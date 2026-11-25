The unnamed woman reportedly terminated the pregnancy, according to a new book on the media mogul by Robbie Whelan.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger allegedly had an affair with a lower-level employee who became pregnant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Chairman allegedly had an affair with a staffer who became pregnant.

Iger was the chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company twice. He was first named president of Disney in 2000 and succeeded Michael Eisner as CEO in 2005, until his contract expired in 2020. He then served as executive chairman until his formal retirement from the company on December 31, 2021.

However, the 75-year-old was pressed back into service at the request of Disney's board of directors, after his successor, Bob Chapek, suffered a slew of financial and public relations nightmares.

Iger returned to Disney as CEO on November 20, 2022, before stepping down again this past March. He is scheduled to attend his final Disney board meeting on December 1, the same day The House of Mouse, an unauthorized biography of the man and his business, hits bookstore shelves. And the tome is reportedly not too kind to him or his legacy.