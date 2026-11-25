The legal battle stems from a series of exchanges between investigative journalist Nick Turse and officials at U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations across the Middle East. In July, Turse reportedly contacted military officials seeking information about Iranian attacks on American military bases.

However, instead of receiving the answers Turse was seeking, the reporter was allegedly threatened with being placed on an internal list if he continued making inquiries.

Richard Allee, who worked with CENTCOM's public affairs office, allegedly warned Turse he could be placed on a "list of people to disregard."

When the journalist questioned whether such a list actually existed, Allee reportedly confirmed its existence but refused to disclose the identities of other reporters allegedly included on it.

The controversy deepened after an unnamed U.S. official reportedly informed Turse that Hegseth's office had issued instructions not to communicate with him.