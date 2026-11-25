The judge described the committee's activities as "entirely opaque and closed to the public." Project Meridian, officially launched by Hegseth on September 30, brings together business leaders, technology experts, and national security specialists to assess the future of warfare and recommend ways to maintain America's military advantage.

As Radar previously reported, Hegseth was slapped with a lawsuit over the controversial initiative, which enlisted Musk, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and billionaire defense technology entrepreneur Palmer Luckey to help shape the future of American warfare.

Now, the Pentagon is facing a court-imposed deadline as the legal battle intensifies.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Public Citizen, and the Project on Government Oversight filed the lawsuit on November 2, accusing the Pentagon of failing to comply with federal transparency laws.