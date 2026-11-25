EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk and Pete Hegseth's Secretive Warfare Committee Under Fire as Judge Orders Texts and Emails Preserved
Nov. 24 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Elon Musk and Pete Hegseth's secretive Pentagon warfare committee is facing fresh scrutiny after a federal judge ordered emails, text messages, and other communications tied to the controversial initiative to be preserved, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a seven-page order on November 23, raising concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding Project Meridian.
The judge described the committee's activities as "entirely opaque and closed to the public." Project Meridian, officially launched by Hegseth on September 30, brings together business leaders, technology experts, and national security specialists to assess the future of warfare and recommend ways to maintain America's military advantage.
As Radar previously reported, Hegseth was slapped with a lawsuit over the controversial initiative, which enlisted Musk, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and billionaire defense technology entrepreneur Palmer Luckey to help shape the future of American warfare.
Now, the Pentagon is facing a court-imposed deadline as the legal battle intensifies.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Public Citizen, and the Project on Government Oversight filed the lawsuit on November 2, accusing the Pentagon of failing to comply with federal transparency laws.
Pentagon Accused of Keeping Public in the Dark
The watchdog groups alleged the Pentagon failed to comply with the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which establishes transparency and accountability requirements for qualifying government advisory committees.
Among their complaints were allegations that the department failed to provide public access to meetings and records and to ensure the committee's membership was appropriately balanced.
The Pentagon maintained that a formal preservation order was unnecessary, telling the court it had already taken internal steps to safeguard relevant materials.
Judge Orders Texts and Emails Preserved
Judge Jackson, however, questioned whether those measures went far enough. Particular attention was directed toward MITRE, the nonprofit corporation commissioned by the Pentagon to oversee the initiative.
Although the government represented that MITRE would retain relevant documents under its internal policies, Judge Jackson pointed out that those policies had not been provided to the court.
The judge also questioned whether the procedures sufficiently covered internal communications and correspondence exchanged between the contractor, government officials, and committee members.
Judge Jackson ultimately concluded an enforceable preservation order was necessary to protect potentially relevant evidence while the litigation remains ongoing. The order covers project-related emails, text messages, electronic meeting invitations, reports, drafts, and records of both virtual and in-person meetings.
Pete Hegseth Faces Court-Imposed Deadline
Hegseth and other Pentagon defendants have until Wednesday, November 25, to notify the court that the order has been distributed to the relevant officials, committee members, and contractor.
Project Meridian's final findings and recommendations are scheduled to be submitted to Hegseth's office by January 28, 2027.
Despite the latest legal development, Jackson emphasized that her order does not constitute a determination that Project Meridian violated federal transparency laws.
The court has also not determined whether the watchdog organizations will ultimately be entitled to access the preserved communications. The underlying lawsuit remains ongoing.