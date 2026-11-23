Kasper slammed the secretary during a lengthy rant with Politico, calling out Hegseth's leadership and guidance of both the Pentagon and the war in Iran.

"Pete's ability to be effective has been constrained, and very soon he'll have lost any ability to be effective," Kasper said. "For that reason and others, it's time for Pete to call it quits."

Kasper railed on Hegseth's alleged fixation with his own public image, saying that he realized within a week of starting at the Pentagon that Hegseth's focus was "all about Pete rather than the institution and the men and women who support it."

"There’s quite an emphasis on the showmanship," Kasper said. "The virtues of humility and basically service before self and those things have disappeared. I didn't see those at the start, and see them even less so now."

Kasper further claimed that Hegseth "overindulged in ego, in attitude, and in entitlement."