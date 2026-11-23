Pete Hegseth's Former Chief of Staff Demands War Secretary Resign in Scathing Attack — as Ex-TV Host Is Accused of Being 'Overindulged in Ego, Attitude and Entitlement'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
One of Pete Hegseth's former closest aides has claimed that it is long past time for the embattled Defense Secretary to step aside, RadarOnline.com can report.
Joe Kasper, who served as Hegseth’s chief of staff before leaving last April, went off on his former boss in a scathing interview, calling on the former Fox News host to resign from his post.
'It's Time for Pete to Call it Quits'
Kasper slammed the secretary during a lengthy rant with Politico, calling out Hegseth's leadership and guidance of both the Pentagon and the war in Iran.
"Pete's ability to be effective has been constrained, and very soon he'll have lost any ability to be effective," Kasper said. "For that reason and others, it's time for Pete to call it quits."
Kasper railed on Hegseth's alleged fixation with his own public image, saying that he realized within a week of starting at the Pentagon that Hegseth's focus was "all about Pete rather than the institution and the men and women who support it."
"There’s quite an emphasis on the showmanship," Kasper said. "The virtues of humility and basically service before self and those things have disappeared. I didn't see those at the start, and see them even less so now."
Kasper further claimed that Hegseth "overindulged in ego, in attitude, and in entitlement."
Pete Hegseth 'Burned Bridges Up on the Hill'
Kasper, an Air Force veteran, saved some of his most intense criticism for Hegseth's handling of the Iran war, calling it a "s--tshow" and warning that his former boss is torpedoing his credibility on Capitol Hill.
"He's not just burned bridges up on the Hill, he's napalmed them," Kasper blasted. "He's going to be suffocated, and it’s not like it's going to be a slow suffocation. It's going to be a quick asphyxiation."
Kasper also believes that Hegseth would rank close to the bottom 10 percent of defense secretaries in American history.
"Pete's been belligerent in his stewardship of an office that will outlive him or any memory of his service," he said.
Pete Hegseth's Current Staff Defends Him
Following his comments, Hegseth's current staff were quick to hit back at Kasper, with one senior Pentagon official saying that it "wasn’t surprising that a 'disgruntled former staffer – someone who could barely survive ninety days in the building – is now peddling made-up gossip to the media."
"Secretary Hegseth is laser-focused on restoring lethality to the force and supporting our warfighters, while Mr. Kasper is more focused on rewriting history to cover for his own failed tenure," the official said.
Donald Trump Supports Pete Hegseth
For now, the key approval Hegseth needs is from President Trump, who has repeatedly rejected suggestions that he intended to fire the secretary.
The 80-year-old has previously praised his defense pick, brushing aside rumors Hegseth could be replaced.
"He's doing a great job. It's just fake news. They just bring up stories," Trump said. "I guess it sounds like disgruntled employees."
"(Hegseth) was put there to get rid of a lot of bad people, and that's what he's doing, so you don't always have friends when you do that," he concluded.