Pete Hegseth's Bizarre Demand for Pentagon Makeup Studio Exposed by Former Spokesman: 'He's Very Image-Conscious'

Ullyot, 57, worked for Hegseth briefly until April 2025, when he claimed he quit, but a war department official said he was asked to resign.

During a Sunday, November 15, appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast, Ullyot claimed a close friend of Hegseth's wife, former Fox News producer Jennifer Rauchet, was the one who came up with the idea that the Pentagon boss needed a makeup studio at the ready so he could be camera fresh at all times.

"She came to me and said, 'Hey, Pete expects to have a makeup studio if he's going to be talking to the media," Ullyot claimed of Rauchet's pal making the demand.

"And I said, 'That was kind of weird. I've never known a secretary of defense to install a makeup studio,' and I just thought that was crazy," The President Deserves Better author said was his response.