Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth's Bizarre Demand for Pentagon Makeup Studio Exposed by Former Spokesman: 'He's Very Image-Conscious'

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's wife was behind his push to get a Pentagon makeup studio, according to his former spokesman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 16 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Hegseth's former spokesperson is spilling major insider dirt about his former boss, including how a close friend of the Secretary of War's wife demanded he get a makeup studio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

John Ullyot worked as the Chief Pentagon spokesperson/press secretary for two months, shortly after Donald Trump was sworn in for his second presidential term, but he came away with a trove of tales to tell.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth's Wife Behind Makeup Studio Demand?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Pete and Jennifer Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Rauchet and a close pal who worked with her at Fox News were behind the makeup studio request.

Ullyot, 57, worked for Hegseth briefly until April 2025, when he claimed he quit, but a war department official said he was asked to resign.

During a Sunday, November 15, appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast, Ullyot claimed a close friend of Hegseth's wife, former Fox News producer Jennifer Rauchet, was the one who came up with the idea that the Pentagon boss needed a makeup studio at the ready so he could be camera fresh at all times.

"She came to me and said, 'Hey, Pete expects to have a makeup studio if he's going to be talking to the media," Ullyot claimed of Rauchet's pal making the demand.

"And I said, 'That was kind of weird. I've never known a secretary of defense to install a makeup studio,' and I just thought that was crazy," The President Deserves Better author said was his response.

Article continues below advertisement

John Ullyot Claims Pete Hegseth Was 'Image Conscious'

Photo of John Ullyot
Source: THE DAILY BEAST/YOUTUBE

Former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot noted no DOD secretary ever demanded a makeup studio.

"And in fact, it goes against his entire... it's very strange. It's contradictory because he talks about how he's all about lethality and getting rid of wokeness," Ullyot told host Joanna Coles.

"And then now he wants to install a makeup studio in the Pentagon. No defense secretary had ever done that. But that shows how image-conscious he was."

Ullyot claimed Rauchet and her pal continued to do a hard press in getting Hegseth a makeup studio, which, ironically, he has hardly used in the months since, due to his adversarial approach with the media.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth Makeup Studio Request Was Denied Three Times

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Ullyot said even wrote 'disapproved' at the top of one of the emails about a makeup studio.

"And so I turned that down three times. It came to me once. I said, 'That's a crazy idea.' It came to me again, 'Well, here's the budget,'" he claimed, about how Hegseth's wife even came up with the estimated price tags of what was needed for the former Fox & Friends host to look camera-ready thanks to a makeup studio.

Ullyot claimed the women refused to take no for an answer.

"And I said, 'No, absolutely not.' And then they said, 'Here is, seriously, here is what we want to do,'" he claimed of their demands.

"And I said, I wrote on an email, I said, I said 'DISAPPROVED' in all capitals across the top," the current political strategy consultant said about how he tried to put a nail in the coffin of the makeup studio demand once and for all, noting, "it was the back and forth of a crazy idea."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Lauren Boebert Criticized for ‘Baught’ Typo after Colorado Election Loss

MAGA Queen Lauren Boebert's Post-Election Message Backfires as Critics Mock Massive Error

Picture of Markwayne Mullin

Markwayne Mullin Mercilessly Mocked After Urging Reporter to Call Artificial Intelligence 'SI' During FAA Conference: 'What a Tool'

Pete Hegseth Has Hardly Used His Makeup Studio

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Ullyyot noted that despite getting his makeup studio, Hegseth has rarely used it due to his adversarial relationship with the press.

After Ullyot's departure as Pentagon spokesperson, Rauchet apparently got her way, as he revealed, "Then when I left, one of the first things they did was install this makeup studio."

He pointed out, "And ironically, Pete Hegseth has used that briefing room less than probably any secretary in history because he, in fact, has a very adversarial approach with the press."

"Mrs. Hegseth was clearly, in terms of stage-managing him. I'm sure that she talked with him and said, 'We need to get you a makeup studio,'" Ullyot alleged.

"So I thought it was just, I think it's bonkers. And it's completely contradictory to his message of lethality," he added about the makeup studio demand.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.