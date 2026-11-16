Pete Hegseth's Bizarre Demand for Pentagon Makeup Studio Exposed by Former Spokesman: 'He's Very Image-Conscious'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth's former spokesperson is spilling major insider dirt about his former boss, including how a close friend of the Secretary of War's wife demanded he get a makeup studio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
John Ullyot worked as the Chief Pentagon spokesperson/press secretary for two months, shortly after Donald Trump was sworn in for his second presidential term, but he came away with a trove of tales to tell.
Pete Hegseth's Wife Behind Makeup Studio Demand?
Ullyot, 57, worked for Hegseth briefly until April 2025, when he claimed he quit, but a war department official said he was asked to resign.
During a Sunday, November 15, appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast, Ullyot claimed a close friend of Hegseth's wife, former Fox News producer Jennifer Rauchet, was the one who came up with the idea that the Pentagon boss needed a makeup studio at the ready so he could be camera fresh at all times.
"She came to me and said, 'Hey, Pete expects to have a makeup studio if he's going to be talking to the media," Ullyot claimed of Rauchet's pal making the demand.
"And I said, 'That was kind of weird. I've never known a secretary of defense to install a makeup studio,' and I just thought that was crazy," The President Deserves Better author said was his response.
John Ullyot Claims Pete Hegseth Was 'Image Conscious'
"And in fact, it goes against his entire... it's very strange. It's contradictory because he talks about how he's all about lethality and getting rid of wokeness," Ullyot told host Joanna Coles.
"And then now he wants to install a makeup studio in the Pentagon. No defense secretary had ever done that. But that shows how image-conscious he was."
Ullyot claimed Rauchet and her pal continued to do a hard press in getting Hegseth a makeup studio, which, ironically, he has hardly used in the months since, due to his adversarial approach with the media.
Pete Hegseth Makeup Studio Request Was Denied Three Times
"And so I turned that down three times. It came to me once. I said, 'That's a crazy idea.' It came to me again, 'Well, here's the budget,'" he claimed, about how Hegseth's wife even came up with the estimated price tags of what was needed for the former Fox & Friends host to look camera-ready thanks to a makeup studio.
Ullyot claimed the women refused to take no for an answer.
"And I said, 'No, absolutely not.' And then they said, 'Here is, seriously, here is what we want to do,'" he claimed of their demands.
"And I said, I wrote on an email, I said, I said 'DISAPPROVED' in all capitals across the top," the current political strategy consultant said about how he tried to put a nail in the coffin of the makeup studio demand once and for all, noting, "it was the back and forth of a crazy idea."
Pete Hegseth Has Hardly Used His Makeup Studio
After Ullyot's departure as Pentagon spokesperson, Rauchet apparently got her way, as he revealed, "Then when I left, one of the first things they did was install this makeup studio."
He pointed out, "And ironically, Pete Hegseth has used that briefing room less than probably any secretary in history because he, in fact, has a very adversarial approach with the press."
"Mrs. Hegseth was clearly, in terms of stage-managing him. I'm sure that she talked with him and said, 'We need to get you a makeup studio,'" Ullyot alleged.
"So I thought it was just, I think it's bonkers. And it's completely contradictory to his message of lethality," he added about the makeup studio demand.