Melania Trump Admits She Doesn't Want to 'Control' Son Barron — After First Lady Was Called Out for Revealing College Student Needs 'Nonstop' Supervision
Nov. 24 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Melania Trump has declared herself a "cool mom" who refuses to be "controlling" when it comes to her college-age son Barron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old first lady described her somewhat hands-off approach to parenting the 20-year-old she shares with her husband, Donald Trump, in Prime Video's new Melania: The Series, which began streaming on November 20.
'I Don't Like to Be Controlling Over Him'
Melania made rare comments about her only child in part one of a two-part docuseries, titled "Family & Trust."
"I think it's very important that he lives the life that he wants and what makes him happy," the mom declared about the junior student attending New York University's Stern School of Business.
"I don't like to be controlling over him. He has his own mind, his own character, his own beliefs, and I respect that."
The former model's comments about not being "controlling" ran against what she told former Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo in January, when she claimed, "You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Baron is."
Melania Trump Revealed Barron's Incredible Generosity
"Anytime he wants to have my advice or input, I'm here for him. I'm a very cool mom to Barron, and I remind him all the time," Melania bragged, patting herself on the back for being the kind of mother her son can turn to for advice without having to worry about her meddling in his life.
The Slovenian-born FLOTUS revealed that Barron has returned her devotion by throwing his support behind her White House causes, including her Fostering the Future initiative, which aims to give teens in foster care a shot at a better life through college opportunities, financial independence, and promising careers.
Melania revealed that Barron showed off his generous side after graduating from high school in May 2024, donating the gifts he received to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to help bankroll college scholarships for students who had spent time in foster care.
"He received so much, and he said, 'I want to donate,'" she gushed in the docuseries.
Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron 'Likes Politics'
Melania also revealed more details about Barron's behind-the-scenes role in helping his father reclaim the White House in 2024, revealing how the teen steered his father toward popular bro-podcasters such as Theo Von, Andrew Schulz, Logan Paul, and ultimately Joe Rogan in a bid to win over young male voters.
"He told him who he needs to talk to," Melania said about Barron's "incredible advice" on where his father should appear. "He introduced him to podcasts, the streamers, and got him millions and millions of votes."
Donald Trump Praises Son Barron's Political Savvy
By the time Barron's father made his highly anticipated appearance on Rogan's wildly popular Spotify podcast on October 25, 2024, the billionaire revealed that his youngest son had been the secret weapon behind his campaign's podcast strategy, steering his father toward online personalities who were completely off the president-to-be's radar.
"He knows about guys I never heard of," Trump admitted about Barron while name-checking livestreamer Adin Ross's broadcast.
The tycoon noted how much things had changed since he first ran for president starting in 2015, marveling, "It's a whole new world out there," and revealing he finally got a TikTok account.