Melania made rare comments about her only child in part one of a two-part docuseries, titled "Family & Trust."

"I think it's very important that he lives the life that he wants and what makes him happy," the mom declared about the junior student attending New York University's Stern School of Business.

"I don't like to be controlling over him. He has his own mind, his own character, his own beliefs, and I respect that."

The former model's comments about not being "controlling" ran against what she told former Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo in January, when she claimed, "You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Baron is."