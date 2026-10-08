Inside Barron Trump’s Private World Away From the White House — From His Love Life to New Business Ventures

Klara Jones, a model who is two years older than Barron, has also been among the women previously associated with him, along with Sarah Claire. Another name entered the conversation during his high school years when TikTok user Maddie posted videos showing herself with Barron and described him as her first boyfriend.

She later said their relationship ended after he transferred to St. Andrews Potomac in Virginia.

His business interests have also expanded over the years. Barron is listed as a director of SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., alongside four other partners. The company is based in Palm Beach, Florida, and raised $1 million through a private capital raise in January 2026.

SOLLOS sells yerba mate, a naturally caffeinated herbal tea popular across South America. Its first product is a Pineapple + Coconut drink made with Brazilian yerba mate.

The company launched the beverage in a 12-pack priced at $39. Each can contains 120 milligrams of natural caffeine and is sweetened with cane sugar, raw honey and monk fruit extract. The brand markets the drink around Florida’s outdoor lifestyle, including activities such as surfing and tennis.