Inside Barron Trump’s Private World Away From the White House — From His Love Life to New Business Ventures
Oct. 8 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Barron Trump, 20, has kept his personal life largely away from the public eye while studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business.
Unlike his father and older siblings, he rarely appears at major events and doesn't maintain a public social media presence. However, behind the scenes, Barron is reportedly in a relationship with a college girlfriend, and has been involved in business ventures, including SOLLOS Yerba Mate.
Who Is Barron Trump’s Girlfriend?
In October 2024, Donald said he didn't believe Barron had a girlfriend during an appearance on the PBD podcast. At the time, the president's youngest son was in his first semester at NYU, having started at the university’s Greenwich Village campus.
Barron later transferred to NYU’s Washington, D.C., campus.
During his time in New York, he reportedly commuted to classes from Trump Tower rather than living in a college dorm. His security arrangements also made a typical campus experience challenging.
However, Barron has reportedly been dating a woman he met at college for more than a year. Her identity has not been made public, and the relationship has remained largely out of view, according to a recent report.
Barron Trump’s New Business Venture and Past Dating Rumors
Klara Jones, a model who is two years older than Barron, has also been among the women previously associated with him, along with Sarah Claire. Another name entered the conversation during his high school years when TikTok user Maddie posted videos showing herself with Barron and described him as her first boyfriend.
She later said their relationship ended after he transferred to St. Andrews Potomac in Virginia.
His business interests have also expanded over the years. Barron is listed as a director of SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., alongside four other partners. The company is based in Palm Beach, Florida, and raised $1 million through a private capital raise in January 2026.
SOLLOS sells yerba mate, a naturally caffeinated herbal tea popular across South America. Its first product is a Pineapple + Coconut drink made with Brazilian yerba mate.
The company launched the beverage in a 12-pack priced at $39. Each can contains 120 milligrams of natural caffeine and is sweetened with cane sugar, raw honey and monk fruit extract. The brand markets the drink around Florida’s outdoor lifestyle, including activities such as surfing and tennis.
Barron Trump Follows His Father Into Crypto Ventures
Barron’s interest in business extends beyond SOLLOS. He was also connected to World Liberty Financial, the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency venture launched in 2024.
His education matches those interests. Barron chose NYU’s Stern School of Business, where he has focused on business studies rather than following a traditional political path.
Lara Trump has also said Barron is excited to finish college and start working. She explained that he deliberately maintains a low profile while being aware of the huge public interest surrounding him.
For now, Barron’s life appears to remain divided between college and an increasingly visible interest in business.