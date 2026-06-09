'Grifter' Barron Trump's New Beverage Venture Sparks Outrage Over 'Insane' Price Tag — 'It's Being Made for the Rich'

SOLLOS officially debuted its first product this week, a Pineapple + Coconut yerba mate beverage sold in 12-packs for $39, per People.

The company describes the drink as being made with organic Brazilian yerba mate and infused with pineapple and coconut flavors.

According to the product listing, each can contains 120 milligrams of natural caffeine and is sweetened with cane sugar, raw honey and monk fruit extract.

But while the brand hoped consumers would focus on the ingredients, critics immediately fixated on the cost.

"$39 for a 12-pack. Insanity. But expected from this family," one commenter wrote after news of the launch spread online.

Another questioned whether the drink was intended for everyday consumers at all, asking: "So basically it is being produced for the rich?"