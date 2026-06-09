'Grifter' Barron Trump's New Beverage Venture Sparks Outrage Over 'Insane' Price Tag — 'It's Being Made for the Rich'
June 9 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Barron Trump has found himself at the center of a fresh controversy — this time over a pricey new business venture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's youngest son is listed as a director of beverage startup SOLLOS, whose first product launch has already sparked online backlash over its $39 price tag.
'Insanity' Over Price Tag
SOLLOS officially debuted its first product this week, a Pineapple + Coconut yerba mate beverage sold in 12-packs for $39, per People.
The company describes the drink as being made with organic Brazilian yerba mate and infused with pineapple and coconut flavors.
According to the product listing, each can contains 120 milligrams of natural caffeine and is sweetened with cane sugar, raw honey and monk fruit extract.
But while the brand hoped consumers would focus on the ingredients, critics immediately fixated on the cost.
"$39 for a 12-pack. Insanity. But expected from this family," one commenter wrote after news of the launch spread online.
Another questioned whether the drink was intended for everyday consumers at all, asking: "So basically it is being produced for the rich?"
'Grifter' Accusations
The criticism only intensified as social media users weighed in on Barron's connection to the company.
"The grifting DNA is strong in that family," one critic fumed.
Another added: "Grifter, his dad would be proud."
Florida Dream
According to the company's website, SOLLOS was born out of a desire to create a beverage tailored to Florida's lifestyle.
"It all started in a cabana, with a simple goal: create a beverage that actually complements life in the Sunshine State," the company explained.
The brand says it was designed for Florida's "outdoor, sun-driven lifestyle" and aims to deliver a clean energy boost while maintaining a refreshing taste.
SOLLOS also claims there was a gap in the market for a drink capable of fitting seamlessly into activities ranging from surfing to tennis and other outdoor pursuits.
'Official Drink of MAGA'
The criticism surrounding SOLLOS didn't begin with the product's $39 price tag.
Weeks before the beverage officially launched, the company's social media accounts were flooded with negative comments after posting a behind-the-scenes video from its factory, teasing the drink's release.
The clip showcased how the cans were produced and packaged before ending with a message announcing the product's arrival.
While SOLLOS promoted the beverage as "the perfect summer drink," critics quickly turned the comments section into a battleground.
"Nice cultural appropriation," one user raged. "They don't want Latinos in the US, but they want their products."
Another wrote: "The official drink of MAGA Frat Bois the world over… I'll pass."
Others accused the company of profiting from a beverage with deep roots in South American culture while benefiting from the Trump family's association with hardline immigration policies.
"They hate immigrants but love to steal their product ideas to create a business," one commenter claimed, while another mocked the company's Spanish-inspired branding: "Funny, the name is Sollos... Spanish words. Given Trump's policies, shouldn't this be called ICE or WHITE or something?"