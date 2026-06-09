Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Barron Trump

'Grifter' Barron Trump's New Beverage Venture Sparks Outrage Over 'Insane' Price Tag — 'It's Being Made for the Rich'

split image of Barron Trump and Sollos logo
Source: MEGA; @sollos; instagram

Barron Trump has found himself at the center of controversy over his involvement with beverage startup SOLLOS.

Profile Image

June 9 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Barron Trump has found himself at the center of a fresh controversy — this time over a pricey new business venture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's youngest son is listed as a director of beverage startup SOLLOS, whose first product launch has already sparked online backlash over its $39 price tag.

Article continues below advertisement

'Insanity' Over Price Tag

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The company launched its first product this week: a Pineapple + Coconut yerba mate sold in 12-packs for $39.
Source: @sollos/instagram

The company launched its first product this week: a Pineapple + Coconut yerba mate sold in 12-packs for $39.

SOLLOS officially debuted its first product this week, a Pineapple + Coconut yerba mate beverage sold in 12-packs for $39, per People.

The company describes the drink as being made with organic Brazilian yerba mate and infused with pineapple and coconut flavors.

According to the product listing, each can contains 120 milligrams of natural caffeine and is sweetened with cane sugar, raw honey and monk fruit extract.

But while the brand hoped consumers would focus on the ingredients, critics immediately fixated on the cost.

"$39 for a 12-pack. Insanity. But expected from this family," one commenter wrote after news of the launch spread online.

Another questioned whether the drink was intended for everyday consumers at all, asking: "So basically it is being produced for the rich?"

Article continues below advertisement

'Grifter' Accusations

image of Online critics quickly targeted the drink's premium price point, with some branding the venture a 'grift.'
Source: mega

Online critics quickly targeted the drink's premium price point, with some branding the venture a 'grift.'

The criticism only intensified as social media users weighed in on Barron's connection to the company.

"The grifting DNA is strong in that family," one critic fumed.

Another added: "Grifter, his dad would be proud."

Article continues below advertisement

Florida Dream

image of SOLLOS says the drink was inspired by Florida's outdoor lifestyle and made with organic ingredients.
Source: mega

SOLLOS says the drink was inspired by Florida's outdoor lifestyle and made with organic ingredients.

According to the company's website, SOLLOS was born out of a desire to create a beverage tailored to Florida's lifestyle.

"It all started in a cabana, with a simple goal: create a beverage that actually complements life in the Sunshine State," the company explained.

The brand says it was designed for Florida's "outdoor, sun-driven lifestyle" and aims to deliver a clean energy boost while maintaining a refreshing taste.

SOLLOS also claims there was a gap in the market for a drink capable of fitting seamlessly into activities ranging from surfing to tennis and other outdoor pursuits.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Kamala Harris, Willie Brown and Gavin Newsom

Kamala Harris's Former Boyfriend Willie Brown Predicts Gavin Newsom Would Beat 'Loser' Ex in 2028 Democratic Presidential Showdown

Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donald Trump's CIA Bloodbath — Prez Planning 'Night of Long Knives' to 'Slaughter Obama and Biden Intelligence Bosses'

'Official Drink of MAGA'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of The backlash follows earlier criticism of SOLLOS, which was accused of cultural appropriation before its official launch.
Source: mega

The backlash follows earlier criticism of SOLLOS, which was accused of cultural appropriation before its official launch.

The criticism surrounding SOLLOS didn't begin with the product's $39 price tag.

Weeks before the beverage officially launched, the company's social media accounts were flooded with negative comments after posting a behind-the-scenes video from its factory, teasing the drink's release.

The clip showcased how the cans were produced and packaged before ending with a message announcing the product's arrival.

While SOLLOS promoted the beverage as "the perfect summer drink," critics quickly turned the comments section into a battleground.

"Nice cultural appropriation," one user raged. "They don't want Latinos in the US, but they want their products."

Another wrote: "The official drink of MAGA Frat Bois the world over… I'll pass."

Others accused the company of profiting from a beverage with deep roots in South American culture while benefiting from the Trump family's association with hardline immigration policies.

"They hate immigrants but love to steal their product ideas to create a business," one commenter claimed, while another mocked the company's Spanish-inspired branding: "Funny, the name is Sollos... Spanish words. Given Trump's policies, shouldn't this be called ICE or WHITE or something?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.