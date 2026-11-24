'Disgusting': JonBenét Ramsey Series Trashed as Viewers Call Out Netflix's Upcoming Show Based Off 6-Year-Old's Tragic Unsolved Murder
Nov. 24 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
The reviews are in after the trailer for the upcoming Netflix dramatization of the JonBenet Ramsey murder mystery just dropped, RadarOnline.com can report...and they're not good.
Netflix announced in July that it was working on a six-episode limited series about the unsolved death of the 6-year-old pageant queen.
Netflix Will Release the Entire Series in December
All episodes of The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey are set to debut on the streaming service Dec. 10, just weeks before the 30th anniversary of the crime.
JonBenét was just six years old when she was reported missing from her Boulder home on December 26, 1996. She was found later that morning strangled to death.
The limited series explores the aftermath of the murder, chronicling the suspects, including her parents John and Patsy Ramsey, and the fascination that captured the world during the search for the little girl's killer.
Actress Melissa McCarthy and actor Clive Owen play JonBenét’s parents, with child star Emily Mitchell set to play JonBenét.
No Love for Netflix
Netflix describes the series as centering on "one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenét Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996."
But Netflix viewers who watched the trailer are giving it no chill.
"Are we really dredging up this again? Go jump in a lake, Netflix," one person slammed, as another piled on, "I would literally rather watch an 8-hour docuseries on the IRS than this."
Some critics were disturbed with the subject matter, with one person commenting, "Let this poor kid RIP. Netflix is trash," as another asked, "When will they let this little girl rest?"
Others were taken aback by the casting – especially of comedy queen McCarthy in such a dramatic role.
"Melissa McCarthy as JonBenét’s mom? Netflix really turned a dead 6-year-old into comedy casting. Disgusting," one person blasted, while another snarked, "I would be p---ed they chose Melissa McCarthy to play me after I died. How many times is she gonna fall down in this movie?"
A third person questioned the timing of the release.
"It will be so much fun after Christmas dinner to sit down with my family and watch this heartwarming program," they wrote. "We watched the Jeffery Dahmer season of Monster last year and the little ones just loved it."
Boulder Police Continue to Hunt for a Killer
While critics debate the merits of a TV series, the little girl's father just wants closure. JonBenét was reported missing after Christmas in 1996, when her family found a ransom note demanding $118,000. Her body was later discovered in the basement of the home. An autopsy determined that she died from strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma.
Boulder police have said that detectives have followed up on more than 21,000 tips, letters and emails and have spoken with more than 1,000 people across 19 states, yet no one has been charged in the killing.
Despite the years of delay, John Ramsey claimed investigators have access to new leads and new technologies that could finally provide the answers he has been looking for.
"I truly believe DNA will give us an answer," he said. "We have the killer's DNA, and the technology is now there to track down the killer."
John Ramsey Wants Real Answers
John was the one who first discovered his daughter's lifeless body in the basement wine cellar at the family's sprawling five-bedroom home. Her mouth was covered with black duct tape, and a knotted nylon cord was wrapped around her neck. She also had a large fracture in her skull.
Suspicion immediately fell on the father, his wife, and their son, Burke, who was 9 at the time, but DNA testing of JonBenét's clothing and fingernails cleared the family in 2008, while also pointing to an "unknown male intruder."
John said testing the DNA with new, advanced technologies is a must.
"You've got one nuclear weapon to use, and that's this forensic genetic genealogy. Use it," John said, referring to an advanced technique that uses DNA and family trees to identify unknown suspects. "Quit using bows and arrows to fight this problem."