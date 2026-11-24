All episodes of The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey are set to debut on the streaming service Dec. 10, just weeks before the 30th anniversary of the crime.

JonBenét was just six years old when she was reported missing from her Boulder home on December 26, 1996. She was found later that morning strangled to death.

The limited series explores the aftermath of the murder, chronicling the suspects, including her parents John and Patsy Ramsey, and the fascination that captured the world during the search for the little girl's killer.

Actress Melissa McCarthy and actor Clive Owen play JonBenét’s parents, with child star Emily Mitchell set to play JonBenét.