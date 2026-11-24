EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top's $5.5Million Legal War Takes Dramatic Turn as Comic's Attorney's Own Lawyers Move to Withdraw
Nov. 24 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Carrot Top's escalating legal battle with accuser Brian Evans has taken another turn after attorneys representing the comedian's lawyer in a related lawsuit moved to withdraw, exposing private emails and sparking fresh accusations of deliberate litigation delays, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Clyde & Co US LLP filed a motion on November 23 seeking to withdraw from representing attorney Ronnie Bitman and his law firm, Bitman O’Brien, PLLC, in an ongoing lawsuit brought by Evans in Broward County, Florida.
Private Email Exposes Legal Shake-Up
The development comes amid an ongoing arbitration dispute in which the comic, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is seeking $5.5million from Evans
An email exchange attached to the latest court filing revealed Bitman's outside attorneys had secured his consent to withdraw more than two weeks before formally notifying the court.
In a November 5 email, Clyde & Co partner Douglas Horelick wrote: "I'm sorry things did not work out with our representation of you and your firm." The attorney then asked Bitman to confirm he consented to the firm's withdrawal from the case.
Bitman responded: "Yes no problem. Thanks."
While the correspondence did not reveal why the attorneys sought to withdraw, the timing of their request has become the focus of Evans' latest court filing.
Inside the $5.5Million Demand
In court documents filed during the early hours of November 24, Evans questioned what occurred during the 18 days between Bitman's consent and his attorneys' formal withdrawal request.
Evans alleged Bitman pursued a $5.5million arbitration award against him on November 6, just one day after agreeing to his outside attorneys' departure.
Three days later, according to Evans' filing, Bitman submitted a motion that triggered an automatic stay, effectively putting the lawsuit on hold. “Why did eighteen days elapse before the withdrawal motion was filed?” Evans questioned in his proposed motion.
Evans argued the timing raised questions about whether Bitman's filing was intended to delay the proceedings while his outside legal team prepared to exit the case. The court has not determined whether Bitman's motion was intended to delay proceedings.
The $500K Extortion Dispute
As Radar previously reported on November 16, Bitman sought $5.5million and an injunction against Evans on Carrot Top's behalf.
The latest court filings do not indicate whether the $5.5 million demand has been granted.
The dispute also stems from a controversial $500,000 settlement proposal that Evans claims was wrongly characterized as extortion involving an explicit recording.
The singer subsequently sued Bitman and other parties in September, alleging their actions damaged his reputation. Evans has repeatedly denied engaging in extortion.
As Radar reported last week, Evans is also pushing to bring Carrot Top and his company into the defamation lawsuit.
Accuser Fights Back in Court
Evans, who is representing himself, is now asking the court for permission to file a motion challenging Bitman's November 9 filing and seeking to have his lawsuit reinstated to active proceedings.
He wants the judge to examine whether the filing was deliberately intended to delay the legal proceedings. If the court declines to strike the motion, Evans is requesting that the judge lift the stay or schedule a hearing to examine the matter.
Meanwhile, Clyde & Co stated in its filing that its proposed withdrawal would not materially harm Bitman or his law firm's interests. According to the filing, Bitman intends to continue representing himself and his law firm in the lawsuit.
The latest filings do not establish whether the judge has granted either request, leaving the next chapter of the bitter legal battle unresolved.