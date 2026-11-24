While Shenon's stance was more subtle, the others all argued that a formal conspiracy killed JFK on that fateful day in Dallas, Texas.

Lee Harvey Oswald was charged with the murder on November 22, 1963, but denied involvement and never stood trial.

Two days after the assassination, nightclub owner Jack Ruby fatally shot Oswald while police transferred him in the basement of Dallas Police Headquarters

Baldwin said: "So today is November 22… It was... exactly 50 years that I did an episode of my ill-fated talk show for MSNBC about Kennedy's assassination; it was November 22, a Friday, 2013, exactly to the day 50 years later.

"I did the show, two hours, and the show was canceled… I go, 'Why did you have me drag all these people over there and do the show?' The network, who obviously has other things on their mind, they killed my show."