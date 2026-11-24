Alec Baldwin Shares JFK Conspiracy Theory on 63rd Anniversary of President’s Assassination — 'It Didn't Smell Right to Me'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
Alec Baldwin has shared his suspicions over John F. Kennedy's assassination on the 63rd anniversary of the president's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran actor, 58, reiterated he's "fascinated" by JFK and the violent circumstances of his murder "because it didn't smell right to me."
Alec Baldwin Says His Late Show Was Canceled Over JFK Coverage
Taking to Instagram, Baldwin claimed the cancellation of his Up Late with Alec Baldwin MSNBC show was triggered by a two-hour segment focused on JFK's assassination.
Baldwin alleges a producer told him MSNBC, which was run by NBC at the time, wouldn't air programming that disagreed with the Warren Commission's conclusions or treated alternative theories as fact.
The actor had gathered a lineup of guests for the show, including New York Times writer Philip Shenon, who authored A Cruel and Shocking Act: The Secret History of the Kennedy Assassination. Bobby Kennedy Jr., James Douglass, who wrote JFK and the Unspeakable, and Mark Lane, a famed Kennedy conspiracy theorist.
Actor Offers Up Conspiracy Theory
While Shenon's stance was more subtle, the others all argued that a formal conspiracy killed JFK on that fateful day in Dallas, Texas.
Lee Harvey Oswald was charged with the murder on November 22, 1963, but denied involvement and never stood trial.
Two days after the assassination, nightclub owner Jack Ruby fatally shot Oswald while police transferred him in the basement of Dallas Police Headquarters
Baldwin said: "So today is November 22… It was... exactly 50 years that I did an episode of my ill-fated talk show for MSNBC about Kennedy's assassination; it was November 22, a Friday, 2013, exactly to the day 50 years later.
"I did the show, two hours, and the show was canceled… I go, 'Why did you have me drag all these people over there and do the show?' The network, who obviously has other things on their mind, they killed my show."
'I've Always Been Fascinated By What Happened to Kennedy'
Baldwin explained he later requested the audio for his podcast and "they turned me down."
The movie star continued: "Since I was very young, I've always been fascinated by what happened to Kennedy because on some levels it didn't smell right to me.
"Just watching Oswald getting arraigned. 'You have been charged!' And Oswald's unmistakable face – 'I was involved with these people, and this is what it's all going to lead to.' So many things, things that are less believable and less reasonable.
"There are very reasonable things that Kennedy was killed by his own government, and I believe that. People outside the system, people outside the gravitational field of official Washington, Langley, and so forth, they put it all together whether their own pulled the trigger – I don’t know."
The Departed actor went on to share how much he admired JFK, calling him "graceful and handsome" and "a smart guy" who, before he became the 35th president of the US, served his country in the Navy, in the House, and as a senator.
He added: "You don’t have this anymore in this country. The best people don't want to run. And a lot of times thugs and crooks run, and a lot of thugs and crooks have a lot of money, and they want to keep it that way."