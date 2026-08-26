EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus 'Plot Double Wedding' With Partners
Aug. 26 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus, who've reconciled after his disastrous marriage to Firerose, are getting along so well these days, they're even considering having a double wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hannah Montana alum, 33, has been engaged to musician Maxx Morando, 27, since last fall.
Double Wedding Idea Gains Support
And although Billy Ray, 65, hasn't yet popped the question, sources confirmed he wants to marry girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, 61, at the earliest possible opportunity.
"He's hit on the idea of combining the two happy occasions, and Miley's pals say she's not opposed to the idea, the insider said.
"As nutty as it sounds, she would genuinely consider doing a double wedding with them," an insider said. "Miley really likes Liz, she sees what a great influence she's been on Billy Ray and she would 100 percent support them getting married."
The two have come a long way in the past year, after a rift opened between the Achy Breaky Heart singer and his children. Tensions began mounting after his divorce from Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, in 2022 and continued to grow during his romance with Aussie singer Firerose, 37.
Family Rift Continues to Heal
The frosty relationships began to thaw after Billy Ray filed to annul his marriage to Firerose in May 2024, eight months after they tied the knot.
"Miley is so happy to have her dad back in her life, they've been through a lot, and she's very proud that they've been able to work through so much of it," the insider said. "She loves seeing his face light up when he talks about them having a double wedding.
"Miley and Liz get along very well, which has Billy Ray hoping that could encourage the whole family to come together," said the source.
Miley Plans Untraditional Wedding Celebration
According to the insider, a combined celebration would also make sense from a practical perspective.
"Miley doesn't have a huge circle of friends these days, so it wouldn't be a big issue if she had to share the guest list with her dad and Liz," said the insider.
"She's not a traditional person, so no matter what she does her wedding isn't going to be traditional," the insider added.