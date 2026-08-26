EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus 'Plot Double Wedding' With Partners

And although Billy Ray, 65, hasn't yet popped the question, sources confirmed he wants to marry girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, 61, at the earliest possible opportunity.

"He's hit on the idea of combining the two happy occasions, and Miley's pals say she's not opposed to the idea, the insider said.

"As nutty as it sounds, she would genuinely consider doing a double wedding with them," an insider said. "Miley really likes Liz, she sees what a great influence she's been on Billy Ray and she would 100 percent support them getting married."

The two have come a long way in the past year, after a rift opened between the Achy Breaky Heart singer and his children. Tensions began mounting after his divorce from Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, in 2022 and continued to grow during his romance with Aussie singer Firerose, 37.