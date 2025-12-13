'Terrified, Trapped and Isolated': Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex-Wife Claims the Country Music Singer Controlled Her Every Move and Cut Her Off From the World

Australian-born singer Firerose has spoken out about what she describes as a harrowing four-year relationship with country music superstar Billy Ray Cyrus, alleging she was isolated, controlled and "essentially held hostage" during their marriage, RadarOnline.com can report.

Now living in Los Angeles and approaching her 38th birthday, Firerose said she is reclaiming her voice after what she describes as years of emotional abuse, fear and isolation.

The musician, who was married to the Achy Breaky Heart singer for nearly a year before their split, claimed the darkest chapters of her life unfolded behind closed doors at their Tennessee home.