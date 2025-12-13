'Terrified, Trapped and Isolated': Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex-Wife Claims the Country Music Singer Controlled Her Every Move and Cut Her Off From the World
Dec. 13 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Australian-born singer Firerose has spoken out about what she describes as a harrowing four-year relationship with country music superstar Billy Ray Cyrus, alleging she was isolated, controlled and "essentially held hostage" during their marriage, RadarOnline.com can report.
Now living in Los Angeles and approaching her 38th birthday, Firerose said she is reclaiming her voice after what she describes as years of emotional abuse, fear and isolation.
The musician, who was married to the Achy Breaky Heart singer for nearly a year before their split, claimed the darkest chapters of her life unfolded behind closed doors at their Tennessee home.
Feeling Trapped
Firerose alleges she was prevented from having a car, discouraged from leaving the house, and cut off from family and friends. She claims she was warned that leaving would put her in danger and said she lived in constant fear of punishment for stepping out of line.
Even days before their wedding, she says she was hospitalized and subjected to rage over concerns about public perception and appearances.
"Was I afraid? Often," Firerose said. "Did I have doors slammed in my face constantly? Was I threatened to be run over? Yes. Just because someone is not leaving bruises on your skin does not mean they are not leaving bruises all over your life."
Emotional Toll
Firerose said the emotional toll of the relationship was compounded by what she describes as a public smear campaign following their split, with headlines branding her "crazy", "unhinged" or a "money digger".
Firerose insists she is not speaking out for financial gain or to create sensational headlines tied to Cyrus' famous family, including his daughter, Miley Cyrus, or his current relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley.
Instead, she said her motivation is to support others who may be suffering in silence. "If we share our experience, while it's a bond no one ever wants to have with someone, it can help to take the feeling of shame away," she explained. "There is a silence about it and feeling you can't share your truth because you are ashamed of it. But if we are alone in our experience then it can feel completely isolating."
'They Lure You In'
Firerose, born Johanna Rosie Hodges, first met Billy Ray when she was 22 while auditioning on the set of Hannah Montana. She recalls being drawn in by his attention and charm, describing herself as "incredibly naive and trusting" at the time.
"They lure you in," she told outlets. "Quickly, I was his soulmate, he told me we were going to have twins called Melody and Harmony and we were going to have a beautiful life."
Looking back now, Firerose said distance and time have given her clarity — and strength. "I feel like there's a lot of power in reclaiming your voice after being silenced for so long," she revealed.