EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Family Pain Laid Bare in New Documentary on Tragic Actor

The film includes his half-sister sharing how Perry's loved ones feared he would never fulfill his dream of marriage and children, as his devastating addiction battle overshadowed even the happiest moments of his television career.

Matthew Perry 's family's lingering pain over his death is laid bare in a new documentary on the tragic Friends star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She added: "We all knew how serious his disorder was, so there was this sense of, 'Who knows what's going to happen?'"

Reflecting on the emotional impact of watching Perry's character Chandler Bing marry Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox , 62, in 2001 on Friends, Bowick said: "When we saw that wedding, we all knew that he had wanted that in life; he wanted a partner, and he wanted children."

His younger half-sister, Mia Perry Bowick , has revealed the family's anguish ahead of Netflix 's documentary The One About Matthew Perry, scheduled for release on October 27, almost three years after the actor's death.

At one point during the show's third season, Perry was attempting to obtain 55 Vicodin tablets daily to avoid withdrawal symptoms.

He wrote: "When I'm carrying weight, it's alcohol; when I'm skinny, it's pills. When I have a goatee, it's lots of pills."

Perry also disclosed how his fluctuating appearance throughout the sitcom reflected the severity of his addictions.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed he returned directly to rehabilitation after filming the wedding episode. He recalled being "driven back to the treatment center… in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician."

Behind the scenes, the actor was battling substance misuse that would continue to dominate his personal life long after the series ended.

The wedding, featured in the seventh-season finale of Friends, became one of the sitcom's most memorable moments, but carried a painful significance for Perry's loved ones.

Sangha, nicknamed the " Ketamine Queen ," was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in April 2026 after pleading guilty to charges connected to his death.

His death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine also identified as contributing factors.

Perry subsequently admitted in his memoir he had been "high as a kite" when proposing. The star was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.

He said at the time: "Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

He also had a romantic connection with Gwyneth Paltrow , 54, during the 1990s. In November 2020, Perry announced his engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz , although the relationship ended approximately six months later.

His high-profile romances included relationships with Julia Roberts , 58, and Lizzy Caplan, 44, whom he dated between 2006 and 2012.

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Bowick is heavily featured in the new three-part Netflix docuseries. This project marks the first time she is speaking publicly on camera about the Friends star since his accidental overdose in October 2023.

As a licensed psychotherapist – a career path she notes she pursued partly to understand her brother's addiction – she provides intimate and critical insight into his life, career, and mental health struggles.

She also shares wrenching and harrowing details about his private memorial, including the emotional moment his Friends co-stars came face-to-face with his casket.

A source claimed: "For Mia, watching Matthew get married on screen in Friends was heartbreaking because she knew how desperately he wanted that same happiness in his own life. Everyone could see how much he longed to settle down, find someone who loved him and become a father. But there was always this terrible fear that his addiction would rob him of that future."

The source added: "Mia knew that behind Matthew's incredible success was someone fighting a battle that could destroy everything he wanted. Seeing Chandler have the wedding and family life Matthew dreamed of was incredibly bittersweet. It was a reminder of everything he hoped to achieve personally, and the very real possibility that he might never get there. Mia's accounts of Perry's life in this film show the lingering trauma his family has over his death."

"What makes it particularly painful for Mia is knowing that Matthew never got the chance to experience things like marriage," the insider noted.

"He brought happiness to millions of people, but the one thing he wanted most in his private life always seemed just beyond his reach. That is an incredibly difficult reality for his family to live with."