Matthew Perry's Sister Reveals Pain Over Watching Star's Wedding on 'Friends' — 'We All Knew He Wanted That in Life'

But she claims his well-publicized drug issues meant they knew deep down he may not get his wish, which turned out to be a reality following his tragic passing at the age of 54 from the acute effects of ketamine.

On seeing Perry marry Courteney Cox's character Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, Bowick told a publication: "When we saw that wedding, we all knew that he had wanted that in life; he wanted a partner, and he wanted children."

She added: "We all knew how serious his disorder was, so there was this sense of, 'Who knows what's going to happen?'"