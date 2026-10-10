EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Eye-Watering Sobriety Battle Bill Revealed

Bowick said: "It's taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life – to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction.

"As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be, and the work to which I've devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved."

She added, "I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind."

Director Mary Robertson described Perry as "one of the comedic geniuses of our time," saying the public had known only part of his story.

Robertson noted: "That's why we set out to make this series – to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure."

Friends became one of television's defining sitcoms, turning its six leads into global stars. Its finale attracted more than 52 million US viewers.

Decades later, the show remains a streaming favorite, introducing Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe to new generations, with Perry going on to carve out a successful Hollywood career in movies after the sitcom ended.