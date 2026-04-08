'Baywatch' Icon Donna D'Errico Admits to Feeling 'Shame and Embarrassment' Over Secret Homeless Past Before Finding Fame

Now living a more comfortable life, D'Errico remains grounded in perspective. Her career took off in the mid-'90s after she was named Playboy's Playmate of the Year before landing a role on Baywatch, where she played Donna Marco.

"[I'm] lucky enough to live a nice life. I'm not doing anything else. And there's a lot of people that, like the saying goes, 'There but for the grace of God go I.' I could be in that situation too, and it just feels good to spend my time on a nice day like this giving back," she said.

She also emphasized the importance of showing up in person.

"[Time is] one of the most valuable things. [It's] easy to give money and to donate, but giving your time is so precious because we all are busy," D'Errico added.