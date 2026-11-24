Fox News Host Jesse Watters Warns Trump Could Face Impeachment Over Nvidia Spy Scandal: 'This Is Gonna Get Ugly, Fast'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
Fox News personality Jesse Watters criticized Donald Trump for his alleged role in helping scandal-plagued Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang get his job back, RadarOnline.com reports.
On the Monday, November 23, episode of his prime-time show, he warned that the president's involvement gave Democrats "ammunition" they could potentially use to "impeach" Trump, 80, once they take control of both the House and Senate in January 2027.
'Democrats Are Now Licking Their Chops'
"So the Democrats are now licking their chops over the Jensen affair and Trump personally restoring him as CEO, even if it was to help the economy and the country," Watters said.
He then played a clip of Trump being asked if he believed Huang would have been put "back into his post" without the White House's intervention.
The POTUS replied, "The answer is no. I believe my intervention was very important.”
Watters added, "The president phoned the board. Pressure was mounting. The market was in free fall. Major tech CEOs were reportedly lobbying the administration all weekend to push for his return to stop the bleeding."
The host also pointed out Huang's "baggage," including an alleged affair with a possible Chinese spy, as well as himself and Nvidia being the subjects of FBI and DOJ investigations.
'Democrats Will Likely Use the Scandal to Impeach'
Watters then mapped out how the Democrats could potentially use the situation to "impeach" Trump.
"This gives them a lot of ammunition. The Democrats will likely use the scandal to impeach. They will say the president is manipulating the market to enrich himself and his Cabinet," he noted, adding that the opposition will also bring up how Huang donated $25million to the White House Ballroom, "so Trump saved his hide."
'This Is Going to Get Ugly Fast'
"They are going to say Trump put our national security at risk and is bowing to the Chinese. And a bunch of Republicans in Congress are going to defend him, so this is going to get ugly fast," Watters predicted.
He continued, "And a billionaire, foreign-born chip king, a Republican donor who cheats on his wife and is a tech war profiteer, isn't the most sympathetic character for the president's party to defend."
"I'm not saying he isn't worth saving, but that will be a tough argument to make on TV for senators who just got their heads kicked in over data centers and the cost of living," Watters said.
Jensen Huang Stepped Down Amid Cheating Scandals
Democratic lawmakers erupted in fury after Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO just 11 days after resigning amid revelations about multiple extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a woman reportedly was suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
Following his resignation, the embattled tech billionaire admitted, "I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life."
Huang has been married to his wife, Lori, for 41 years.
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the incoming Banking Committee chair, demanded that the Trump administration come clean about its involvement in what she blasted as a "reckless" decision to reinstate Huang.
California Rep. Robert Garcia, who is set to take the reins of the powerful House Oversight Committee, sounded the alarm over Trump's personal intervention in Nvidia's affairs, warning it "raises serious national security and corruption questions."
"We must investigate these actions," Garcia added.