"So the Democrats are now licking their chops over the Jensen affair and Trump personally restoring him as CEO, even if it was to help the economy and the country," Watters said.

He then played a clip of Trump being asked if he believed Huang would have been put "back into his post" without the White House's intervention.

The POTUS replied, "The answer is no. I believe my intervention was very important.”

Watters added, "The president phoned the board. Pressure was mounting. The market was in free fall. Major tech CEOs were reportedly lobbying the administration all weekend to push for his return to stop the bleeding."

The host also pointed out Huang's "baggage," including an alleged affair with a possible Chinese spy, as well as himself and Nvidia being the subjects of FBI and DOJ investigations.