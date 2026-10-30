Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart's Devastating Regret: 'Star Trek' Actor Admitted He Had 'Non-Existent' Relationship With Kids as He 'Always Put Acting First'

Photo of Patrick Stewart
Source: MEGA

During a 2023 interview, Patrick Stewart admitted that he could have been a better father to his two kids.

Oct. 30 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Patrick Stewart had one major regret ahead of his death, RadarOnline.com can report.

During a 2023 interview, the Star Trek icon revealed that he wished he'd been a better father, as he wasn't close to either of his kids. The actor shared two children with his ex-wife, Sheila Falconer.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Stewart on Fatherhood

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Patrick Stewart
Source: MEGA

Stewart wished he'd been a better father to his two kids.

"There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them,” he shared at the time.

Stewart continued, "I always put my acting work first, before my family.”​

The icon was asked whether his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation was based on the father he wished he had had.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Separated From My Children Now'

Image of Patrick Stewart said he didn't have relationships with his children ahead of his passing.
Source: MEGA

Patrick Stewart said he didn't have relationships with his children ahead of his passing.

"I think it might have been more the one I wished I was," he responded, also claiming it had been difficult to be the "kind of father he wanted to be" for his kids.

"Given that I'm separated from my children now, we don’t have relationships; they have become very important," Stewart explained.

“I never thought that this would happen, but both my children are in their 50s, they’re not children anymore, they’re adults. And my relationship with them is practically non-existent," he confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Stewart Was 'Obsessed' With His Work

Image of Patrick Stewart previously said that his children seemed to have forgiven him for their distant relationship.
Source: MEGA

The actor previously said that his children seemed to have forgiven him for their distant relationship.

This wasn't the only time Stewart opened up about his strained relationship with his kids, either.

In a 2009 interview, he described having been "obsessed" with his work while they were growing up, and said he was "trying to correct that" with his grandchildren.

"My own children seem to have forgiven me," he noted.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner

Jacob Elordi Loses James Bond Role Over Kendall Jenner Romance as 007 Bosses Fear Kardashian Family Would Hijack Red Carpet: 'They Don't Want Them Around'

Richard Norton

Hollywood Actor Dead at 75 After Injecting Peptides Intended to Restore Youth and Vitality — Despite Doctor's Approval

Patrick Stewart's Death

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 28, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 28, 2026.

Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 28, 2026, following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. His longtime publicist confirmed his death in a heartfelt statement.

"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all," it read.

"We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace," the statement concluded.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.