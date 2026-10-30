Patrick Stewart's Devastating Regret: 'Star Trek' Actor Admitted He Had 'Non-Existent' Relationship With Kids as He 'Always Put Acting First'

During a 2023 interview, the Star Trek icon revealed that he wished he'd been a better father, as he wasn't close to either of his kids. The actor shared two children with his ex-wife, Sheila Falconer.

"There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them,” he shared at the time.

Stewart continued, "I always put my acting work first, before my family.”​

The icon was asked whether his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation was based on the father he wished he had had.